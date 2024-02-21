Crime leads to recall efforts against two DC councilmembers

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A second D.C. councilmember is now facing a recall effort.

The Committee to Recall Brianne Nadeau officially filed with the Office of Campaign Finance Tuesday, starting the process to recall the Ward 1 Councilmember.

Diana Alvarez, who is chair of the committee, blamed rising crime in the ward as the reason behind the recall effort.

“The historic rise in crime is not just mere numbers; they represent shattered lives, eroded trust and a community living in fear,” said Alvarez. “My business experienced three violent robberies. My employees were terrorized and my security costs have become astronomical. I know that I am one of many people and businesses in this dire situation.”

In 2023, violent crime was up 39% District-wide compared to the previous year, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Chatter of recall efforts against Nadeau began last year when Park View business owner Pablo Ortiz gained support.

“You’re an elected representative of Ward 1. So, let’s focus on the Ward 1’s needs. And right now, it’s very apparent that the needs of Ward 1 isn’t the priority,” he said at the time.

Nadeau defended her work in office on Tuesday.

In a statement to DC News Now, the councilwoman said in part:

“I love Ward 1. It is my home and where I’m raising my family. I look at the challenges facing Ward 1 and the District as complex issues requiring thoughtful and comprehensive solutions … I will always work with and for my constituents to help Ward 1 and the District continue to grow and thrive. A recall does not change that.”

She stated that public safety is her “top priority” as she has worked to pass legislation addressing the District’s 911 call center issues, the reaccrediting of D.C.’s crime lab and more.

Nadeau is the second member to face a recall effort in the past few months.

In December, the Committee to Recall Charles Allen was started.

“I’ve had enough. I have had enough of my family being victims of crime, I’m tired of my clients being victims of crime. I’m tired of living in fear. My quality of life has gone from 100 to zero,” said April Brown, who is treasurer of the committee to recall Allen.

Brown, along with chair Jennifer Squires, blame Allen’s response to crime as the reason for the recall effort.

“His policies have pretty much slashed or decimated our police force,” said Brown. “I’m just sick and tired of his policies because they’ve created more criminals on our streets and less police officers on the beat.”

Squires said the city is in a crime crisis right now.

“People are dying. How many people have to die, how many people have to get carjacked? We need accountability now. We don’t feel like this is being taken seriously as the crisis situation that it actually is,” said Squires.

According to filings with the Office of Campaign Finance, the committee has raised at least $56,000.

Last week, the Board of Elections issued a petition for the recall effort.

“Singling out one person, and now Brianne Nadeau, does not bring crime down,” said Tommy Wells. “There’s nothing that this effort does that brings us any safer.”

Wells is Allen’s predecessor as Ward 6 councilmember and is leading the effort to keep Allen in office. He is the chair of the Neighbors United for Ward 6 committee.

He said he understands why people are frustrated with crime, but noted that he trusts Allen to lead the charge.

“I know we get angry, we want to draw blood, but it’s better to be smart and try to prevent crime. And that is part of what Charles’ leadership has been,” he said. “All the recall effort does, is pit neighbors against each other. It makes them angry at each other.”

In a response to the petition to recall him, Allen said, in part:

“Ward 6 overwhelmingly elected Charles three times because he works to reach consensus and win support for solutions to complex issues. Rising crime is a serious issue. The causes aren’t simple; neither are the solutions. Let’s look beyond distortions and work together to make DC safe.”

During his time, Allen passed laws to ban “ghost guns,” increased penalties regarding automatic weapons, established the District’s first Office of Gun Violence Prevention and more.

According to the D.C. code, a recall campaign must get valid signatures from 10% of registered voters in the respective ward to trigger a special election.

No recall effort has ever been successful in removing a councilmember or mayor from their elected office in the District.

Squires said that’s not necessarily the point.

“This is not a political campaign, this is not about a candidate. This is about sending a message to our current politician,” she said. “If this compels him to change his stance and start being more reactive to what people are saying about crime, we’ve achieved what we set out to achieve.”

Wells said it’s wasting resources and taxpayer’s money.

“It’ll divert the councilmember and the councilmember who has the other same effort over in Ward 1,” Wells continued.

