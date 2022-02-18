Crime map shows 882 offenses recorded in Fort Worth from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12

Fort Worth police recorded 882 crimes in the city from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, according to data collected by the city and compiled into a searchable map by the Star-Telegram.

Theft remained the most common crime recorded during this period, with police reporting 151 offenses in the city. Assault came in second at 96, with 79 auto thefts making that the third most common offense.

crime map

The Star-Telegram crime map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime. Readers can zoom in and out and use filters to narrow results.

The interactive map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

