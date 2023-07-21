Crime might be down but three overnight shootings in Jacksonville has neighbors concerned

Records show that shootings are down roughly 23 percent in Jacksonville compared to last year but recent violence has neighbors on edge.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

After three overnight shootings, neighbors say they want to see more patrols by police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It was about 20 shots,” a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said.

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot on Claudia Spencer Street. Police say a suspect shot into the home and left the area.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified heard the gunfire and said he feared for his life.

Read: Anfernee Wilson found guilty in St. Augustine couple’s double murder, sentenced to life

“I thought one of those bullets were going to come through my window because my bed right by the window,” the neighbor said.

Another shooting near Lane Avenue left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Then on Lem Turner Road, police say a man and woman were driving when someone drove up next to them, shot into the car and sped off.

“There’s so much death, so many people getting killed now,” a neighbor said.

Overall, Jacksonville numbers show so far -- 160 shootings this year, compared to 203 on this day, one year ago.

Sheriff T.K. Waters says proactive policing is helping lower those numbers.

Read: Jacksonville man sentenced to 28 years in prison after death of Dave & Busters co-worker

“Proactive police is not illegal, it’s what we’re supposed to do. How does a drive-by happen? The name itself indicated how drive-by happens, they get into [a] car and drive by and do shootings. How they transport those guns? They transport those guns in cars. How are drugs transported? In cars. So, we stop cars and we contact people.”

The neighbor we spoke with says his area near Claudia Spence Street is usually quiet, but still wants to see more police.

“It will be more secure, and feel more safer,” the neighbor said.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

T.K. Waters also said they work with crime intelligence units. They know who a lot of shooters are in the city and are focused on them now.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.