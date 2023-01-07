Crime up in Onslow County, sheriff's office awarded grant to hire victim services specialist

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas presents awarded grant to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners at Wednesday's meeting.

Victims of crime in Onslow County will soon have more resources after a grant was awarded to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

According to Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas at Wednesday's Board of Commissioners meeting, the sheriff's office has continued to grow in the number of victims of crime they come across.

In 2021, Thomas said OCSO assisted EMS with 196 overdoses, investigated eight homicides, 698 assaults, 105 sexual assaults and 23 rapes. He added that due to the number of investigations and limited number of detectives, the sheriff's office needs a victim services specialist in order to keep up.

"The volume of cases that we're dealing with at the sheriff's office is making it extremely challenging for detectives to be able to do that and keep up with the current cases that they have," Thomas told The Daily News. "Plus, this victim specialist will also be able to help our victims get connected with the services that are available in the county to make sure they have the resources they need to recover or get counseling or whatever it may be."

Thomas added that for victims navigating the court system, it can be very intimidating, and this specialist will help them not only navigate it but make them more comfortable.

Thomas said at the meeting that the North Carolina Victim's Rights Act has placed additional demands on the sheriff's office and continued to provide victims with services and updated information. This is why OCSO has been awarded a $166,274.48 grant from the North Carolina Governor's Crime Commission through September 2024 to hire, train and equip a victim services specialist.

The grant provides salaries, benefits, equipment, travel and childcare vouchers to assist victims of crime. It will also provide crime victims with on-scene and follow-up access to the specialist who can address concerns and provide resources, Thomas explained.

"The program is designed to bridge the gap between victimization and an individual's contact with a victim services provider to ensure access within hours of trauma to address immediate safety concerns and other services," Thomas said in the meeting.

He added the specialist will provide in-person and telephone follow-up contact with victims and their non-offending family members to provide status updates, referrals, counseling, investigative services and resources that may not have been initially identified.

Thomas said a match waiver was also granted eliminating the need for the usual required match.

"Congratulations on getting that grant," Commissioner Vice Chairman Robin Knapp said in the meeting. "To me, it's a no-brainer. It's necessary and it's something that's much needed because I know the added responsibilities on law enforcement today keeps growing and growing."

Thomas said the victim services specialist will help all victims of crime ranging from domestic violence to overdoses.

"The opioid fentanyl issue is still raging," Thomas said. "It's still increasing. This position will also help us reach out to those folks who have overdosed and try to make sure they're aware of the resources. Of course, you can't make them take the resources, but you can reach back out and make sure they're aware of them after their episode has passed."

Thomas said there were 61 overdose deaths just last year that the sheriff's office responded to and that doesn't count those within the municipalities.

Because the Victim's Rights Act requires the office to notify victims when an offender is bonded, has court appearances, etc., this new role will take that weight off detectives trying to solve active cases.

"It's needed," said Commissioner Paul Buchanan in the meeting. "It's something that you've got to report on and we're seeing more and more activity in that area. Even if you didn't get a grant for it, this board would have to support it."

The grant will be good through September 2024, and Thomas told the board the sheriff's office will be looking for additional grants before that time. He added they have been successful in the past with getting extensions on grants, and they will be pursuing that at every opportunity.

If they're unable to do so, Thomas said they will try to address it with the county.

"It's great that the grant is there to get you through this part and the fact that this is something that needs to be addressed, is going to support you and your mission to carry out for citizens and victim services," said Commissioner Chairman Tim Foster. "I think it's a great idea, regardless of whether it continues on in the future with a grant. But it's something, like you said, you're going to be required to do and we're going to have to find the funds to make sure we meet the expectations."

