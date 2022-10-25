“Crime of opportunity”: Car filled with groceries was stolen in Hingham

A Saturday morning food shopping excursion was over quickly after a Hingham man was emptying bundles from his car into his house and when he came outside his car was gone.

“He made one trip, he came back and the car was gone,” said Lt. Steven Dearth with the Hingham Police Department.

Lt. Dearth says a man jumped into the silver Scion and drove off with the rear hatch still open and bags of groceries flying out the back and onto the street.

“It’s a little nerve-racking in a way especially since it happened during the daytime,” said Bill Fortune a neighbor.

Police say a few moments before a neighbor spotted a bald white male who was wearing black pants and a gray hoodie standing by a telephone pole.

“Right when they noticed somebody jumping in and driving away they realized it was a man who was standing there leaning against a pole. So it must have been a crime up of opportunity,” said Lt. Dearth.

Police are asking the public to check their surveillance videos and call the department if they saw a man driving fast with the hatchback open on Saturday. They’re also warning people to keep their keys with them at all times.

“Yeah, of course now I’m checking every time that I am outside of my car doing my alarm and everything twice I’m checking twice,” said Carla Gomez who lives just up the street.

“I did it today taking my groceries out but I took my keys with me knowing that’s what happened,” said Fortune.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was found in Rockland later Saturday night with some front-end damage.

However, the suspect has not been caught and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

