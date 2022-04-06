‘A crime of opportunity:’ Tool theft in south Charlotte a reminder to lock up items

Doorbell camera video from a south Charlotte home shows a brazen theft of tools straight from a family’s front porch.

Homeowner Mary Rowe said her partner was using a saw and electric drill to build a wooden fence over the weekend. When he took a break, he left the tools out in the open. One hour later, the items were gone.

“Wherever (the suspect) was at, he was obviously waiting,” said Johnathan Frisk, a crime prevention officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “It was a crime of opportunity.”

“You (have to) put your things away, you (have to) hide your stuff,” Frisk said.

