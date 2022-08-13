Crime podcast delves into '75 murder of Debbie Gama

A true-crime podcast released this week once again delved into the heinous 1975 murder of 16-year-old Erie student Debbie Gama.

Raymond D. Payne was convicted of her murder and died in 2020 at SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset Township after testing positive for COVID-19.

The podcast, "Dead Days of Summer," discusses the case and what happened to Payne.

The 83-year-old former English teacher at Erie’s Strong Vincent High School died on Nov. 25, 2020, more than three months after Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender rejected Payne’s latest attempt to overturn his first-degree murder conviction in the 1975 strangulation death of Gama, one of his students.

Payne died in 2020 of cardiorespiratory arrest due to pneumonia and COVID-19, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office.

SCI-Laurel Highland houses a large number of elderly and medically vulnerable inmates, and Payne suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other serious health problems.

Payne had never left state prison following his sentencing in 1977.

Payne in 1977 pleaded guilty to a general count of murder. But he asked a panel of three Erie County judges to review the evidence to determine his degree of guilt, including first-degree murder or third-degree murder.

The panel in July 1977 convicted him of first-degree murder. He lost his initial appeals, but testing in 2014 showed that Payne’s DNA did not match seminal fluid evidence, causing him to further challenge the verdict of first-degree murder.

Payne’s case, including the views of Gama’s mother and sister, was also the subject of a 2019 episode of “The Lake Erie Murders,” a true-crime series on Investigation Discovery.

