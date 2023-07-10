Crime, policing and prisons: U.S. needs new solutions

As a primary care provider, I have taken care of dozens of police officers, state troopers, and detectives over two and one-half decades of medical practice. In general, I have found them to be a responsible, hard-working, and a particularly respectful lot, motivated by noble ideals.

But especially in more crime-ridden cities, unprecedented numbers of officers are becoming demoralized and are leaving the profession or taking early retirement.

Fraying our thin blue line is a dangerous proposition, and the known solutions that are working in many other countries need to be implemented in the United States.

According to The Economist, a single murder ultimately costs taxpayers almost $16 million, and most violent crimes are committed by relatively few people. Despite this, only about half of all murders in the U.S. are ever solved.

Better policing

Many rich nations have more highly integrated forensic systems and practice basic police work more routinely. Finland, for example, solves 98% of its murders.

We could use a matrix of drones that are continuously maintained over crime hot spots to provide imaging of criminal events in public areas. This could allow ground-based security cameras to identify the cars and people involved. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now quite good at facial recognition and can also provide a pretty good likeness of a criminal, based solely on his DNA.

Crisis teams specifically trained in dealing with mental illness emergencies should be adopted across the nation, freeing police forces from this task. Police need universal training to de-escalate potentially violent situations as well.

In the surgical arena of medicine, teams that follow checklists outperform the most educated and experienced physicians who don’t follow lists. Similarly, having police officers follow a script specific for a given encounter would better serve most policing situations.

Better prisons

In 2008, the U.S. – with 4% of the world population – had about 25% of the world’s correctional population. Clearly, changes need to be made.

Ninety-five percent of prisoners are ultimately released, so incarceration should focus on reintegration instead of warehousing. Some Scandinavian countries do this well. They spend more on rehabilitation, but their recidivism rates are dramatically lower than the those in the U.S., where two-thirds of inmates are re-arrested within three years. In Finland, the rate is under one-third.

For-profit prisons in the U.S., though a minority of facilities, have a disproportionate number of complaints of abuse and neglect.

Prison should be safe and supportive. Incarceration itself is the punishment. No convict should be subjected to physical, emotional or sexual abuse because he or she is in prison.

Capital punishment in the U.S. is motivated by retribution and serves no other legitimate purpose. It costs more than a million dollars to bring someone to execution. Independent of the moral issue, most rich nations would not spend money this way.

Selective legalization of controlled substances needs to be legislated. More mandatory monitoring, rehabilitation, and other supportive therapy needs to be provided to drug users.

The U.S. has a gun problem. Japan – with more than a third of the population of the U.S. – usually has fewer than 10 gun deaths a year. The U.S. has 50,000.

Addressing the gun problem

Yes, we can transfer solutions from other cultures to our own. With similar rates of mental illness in rich countries, the guns are the problem. Eighty percent of murders and half of suicides are committed with guns.

Within seven to 10 years, every gun sold in the U.S. should be a smart gun that can be fired only by its owner. There should be no gun-show or internet exceptions to background checks for gun purchases.

Five of the most common guns legally purchased in the U.S. are hunting rifles, but from almost 850,000 crime scenes each year where a gun is recovered, only about a half-dozen are among this group. In other words, the guns designed to shoot and kill people are the ones used for this purpose. A 9mm handgun is by far the biggest offender.

There should be significant legal requirements to own these types of guns. A massive buy-back program should be implemented. National legislation needs to be adopted.

William Culbert is an Oak Ridge resident and retired physician.

