Crime in Port Hueneme reached historic low in 2021

Major crime decreased in Port Hueneme for the fourth year in a row, reaching historic lows in 2021, according to an annual report.

The data was released as part of the city's so-called Uniform Crime Report, an annual compilation that tracks major violent and property crimes including homicides, burglaries and robberies. The reports are submitted by law enforcement agencies around the country to the FBI, which has tracked crime data since the 1920s.

Port Hueneme recorded 403 major crimes in 2021, down from 459 in 2020, 462 in 2019 and 493 in 2018. In an email, Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas celebrated the declining crime trend and attributed the shift to multiple factors

"A new, low-crime mark has been set in the City of Port Hueneme," Salinas said. "Crime is down for the fourth year in a row, leading to numbers never before seen in the city’s history."

One change specific to Port Hueneme was the 2018 passage of Measure U, a tenth-of-a-cent sales tax that generates an estimated $2 million annually for the city's general fund, according to Salinas.

The funding has been used by the department to hire a homeless liaison officer and two community service officers. The latter are civilian positions that handle low-priority calls that don't require an armed officer.

"Even a few community service officers can have a significant impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of police services that departments provide," Salinas said.

The department has also invested in multiple license plate reader cameras that have led to officers finding more stolen vehicles, including vehicles stolen outside city limits, Salinas said.

Despite the innovations in policing, a tragedy caused a spike in two categories of violent crime last year: homicide and assault.

On April 19 last year, a driver sped through a group of teenage cyclists, killing 16-year-old Pedro Valdez and injuring seven others.

The incident marked Port Hueneme's first homicide since 2017 and spiked the number of aggravated assaults. The suspect in the case, identified as Samuel Rocha, 29, of Port Hueneme, was deemed incompetent to stand trial earlier this year.

Despite the crash, Salinas said overall statistics have the department hopeful for the future.

“I am both proud and thrilled for members of the Port Hueneme Police Department and everyone at the city," Salinas wrote. "Our future is incredibly bright and a sense of rejuvenation and transformation is on the horizon."

Salinas promised to address ongoing issues affecting city residents, including a growing concern over criminal vagrancy and increased traffic.

"While crime is at an all-time low, quality of life issues continue to be on the rise," Salinas said. "We will focus our efforts not only on keeping crime low but also meeting the needs of our community."

2021 Statistics

The Uniform Crime Report tracks four types of violent crimes and four types of property crimes. Violent crimes include homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The last category covers incidents such as brandishing deadly weapons, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.

The four property crimes are burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson and larceny. Larceny is also defined as theft.

Homicides and aggravated assaults were the only two crimes to increase in Port Hueneme last year. Homicides went from zero in 2020 to two in 2021. Aggravated assaults increased roughly 16% from 38 in 2020 to 44 in 2021.

Reported rapes decreased from seven in 2020 to five in 2021, matching the number recorded in 2019. Robberies in Port Hueneme continued a four-year downward trend, with 11 reported in 2021, down from 12 the year prior and 18 in 2018.

Among property crimes, all four categories declined by double digits.

The largest percentage decline was for motor vehicle thefts, which decreased by 16.7% from 48 in 2020 to 40 in 2021. For the second year in a row, the department recovered more stolen vehicles than there were thefts, with 49 recoveries in 2021, 32 of which resulted in arrests. A majority of the stolen vehicles originated from other cities, including neighboring Oxnard.

Larceny saw the largest numerical decrease, going from 305 incidents in 2020 to 264 incidents in 2021. Roughly one quarter of thefts, 65, were due to shoplifting, while 62 occurred as thefts from vehicles.

Burglaries also continued a decline from 43 reported in 2020 to 38 in 2021. The number represents a drop from 86 burglaries reported in 2018.

The fourth category of property crime, arson, went down to four incidents in 2021 from six reported in 2020.

