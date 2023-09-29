CRIME PREVENTION PANEL Sextortion is commonplace here, law enforcement experts say

Sep. 29—SUTTONS BAY — Sextortion is one of the most prevalent crimes U.S Attorney for the Western Michigan District Mark Totten sees.

"Public education matters," Totten said before he joined Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Prosecutor Bill Brott, Federal Bureau of Investigations Agent John Fortunato and Leelanau County Detective Mike Bankey for a sextortion education and awareness program Wednesday night.

The event was organized by retired Michigan State Police trooper and GTB detective Tom George Jr. and took place in the Suttons Bay High School auditorium. In total, the panelists have more than 170 years of law enforcement experience, George said.

Totten said many people don't realize how prevalent these types of crimes are in this region. He could not confirm if any of the ongoing cases are from Leelanau or Grand Traverse County because they are all still under investigation — but cases like these can happen anywhere.

Sextortion involves "coercing a minor using, or threatening to use, images/videos previously obtained to demand additional images/videos that are sexual in nature," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The main goals of the panel and discussion were to prevent local kids from ever finding themselves in that situation, George said.

But it's also important for experts to explain to parents that, even if their kids do find themselves in trouble, they need to let law enforcement know and not delete evidence, he said.

About 25 people attended the program and heard the panelists' advice on how they can protect their children.

Ideas included not allowing children to have access to their phones overnight, keeping the passwords to the phones and having children use their phones in common areas of the home.

"When we were younger, our parents would protect us by geography, and by letting us know which houses to stay away from," Fortunato said. "Now, there are more than 20 million predators out there that could find you or your kid."

According to Totten, the objective in these cases is usually the same: money.

Once the suspect has incriminating photos of the victim, they begin to blackmail that individual.

Data from the presentation indicated that, in 29 percent of cases, the perpetrator threatens to post the photos for family and friends, and 67 percent of offenders have committed a similar crime before.

"Many of the cases I've investigated where it involves minors and either sextortion or underage pictures of nudity I believe it's time- and date-stamped, and there's a common theme," George said. "These happen at night when everybody is supposed to be sleeping — at 2 or 3 a.m."

Borkovich confirmed that he's seen these types of cases in Leelanau County, and — with the prevalence of social media and cellphones — it truly could happen anywhere.

"It's a whole other world these days," Brott said.

To report sextortion or get help, call the local law enforcement agency or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).