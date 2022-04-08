Crime and Public Safety | Lafayette police make series of arrests in connection with shootings

Apr. 8—Lafayette police have arrested eight people that investigators say are connected to a series of shootings in the city over the past year.

According to a release, Lafayette police have received more than 30 reports of gun shots being fired over the past year, most of them in the southeast area of the city.

Detectives began an investigation and have made eight arrests and recovered nine handguns, four of which were stolen from other jurisdictions.

"The Lafayette Police Department would like to thank the members of the community that assisted with the investigations and helping to make this city safer," Lafayette police said in a statement. "Partnership between police and community is invaluable and truly helped solve these cases."

Five adults and three juvenile males have been arrested as part of the investigation.

Jesus "Zeus" Contreras-Vasquez has been arrested on suspicion of felony counts of providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and felony menacing, along with misdemeanor counts of child abuse, reckless endangerment and several misdemeanor weapons charges.

Russell Machado, 38, and Jonathan Almaraz Gordillo, 20, were arrested on suspicion of felony menacing and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and child abuse.

One juvenile male is facing a charge of felony menacing.

The Daily Camera is not naming the other two adults because they are facing misdemeanor charges or the juveniles because they are underage.

According to an affidavit, on Nov. 12 police were called to a fight that broke out involving several people, including Machado and Contreras-Vasquez. Witnesses said the fight started when Machado pointed a gun at another man.

Police found two guns in Contreras-Vasquez's possession and connected it to shells found at shootings in Lafayette in May and September of 2021. There were no injuries in either of those cases.

Through interviews with people involved in that fight, police also learned Almaraz Gordillo pointed a gun at another vehicle while riding in a car with Contreras-Vasquez before the fight.

Booking photos on all the suspects were not immediately available Thursday.