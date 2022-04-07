Crime and Public Safety | Man accused of murder in Boulder still awaiting mental health evaluation

Apr. 6—A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder was once again not able to get his case set for trial after the state hospital asked for another extension on its deadline to evaluate his mental condition.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

Bohler in December pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which requires an evaluation by doctors from the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo.

At a hearing in March, doctors asked for more time to evaluate Bohler and said a report would be ready by April. But at a hearing Wednesday, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said the state hospital had once again submitted a notice saying Bohler's evaluation was not done yet and that they hoped to have a report done by April 15.

Bohler's attorney Sam Dunn said it was a "Groundhog Day" situation and made a comment for the record noting his frustrations with the delays. Dunn said this was the third time the state hospital had failed to deliver a report, and said the reasons had nothing to do with his client.

Mulvahill noted the comment, adding that delays due to the state hospital were a recurring issue.

Bohler, who remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail, is now set for another review hearing on April 25.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler's called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves' back.

According to the affidavit, the roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the fatal stabbing.