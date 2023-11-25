New crime ranking lists St. Louis as third ‘most dangerous’ US city

ST. LOUIS – A blog released earlier this month from real estate company Norada lists St. Louis as the third “most dangerous” city in the United States.

Only Detroit, Michigan, and Baltimore, Maryland, were deemed more dangerous than St. Louis in the rankings. Norada’s findings were presented in a blog called “Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in America.”

Norada, a California-based firm, says many of the ten cities listed have high violent crime rates, gang violence and poverty, among other factors. A research team analyzed FBI data, albeit from 2019, to create the rankings.

Norada claims that St. Louis is plagued by a gun violence epidemic and youth involvement in criminal activities. “The prevalence of firearms, coupled with limited gun control measures, further contributes to the overall crime rates in St. Louis,” says the blog.

St. Louis officials have taken some steps in gun control measures over the past year, passing one board bill to regulate the open carry of guns and pushing for another board bill to prohibit it in the city. Such efforts have come with opposition from the GOP leaders in Missouri. Police have also informed FOX 2 of various efforts to combat a spike in juvenile crime around the St. Louis metro.

Norada also suggests that mentorship programs and more educational resources in poverty-stricken areas could help St. Louis “pave the way for a safer and more prosperous community.”

