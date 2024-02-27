Crime rates drop in Pueblo for first time in two years

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — For the first time in two years, law enforcement officials are reporting a drop in crime rates in the Steel City. This development was underscored in a press conference where officials delved into statistics and how they can sustain this positive trajectory.

On Monday, Feb. 26, the District Attorney’s office, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced a 13% reduction in crime within the city limits and an even more substantial 17% decrease throughout the county from 2022 to 2023.

“While we’re not crime-free, we are heading in the right direction,” affirmed Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero, highlighting the collaborative efforts that have contributed to these promising figures.

Sheriff Lucero provided a detailed breakdown of the statistics, showcasing various improvements in unincorporated Pueblo County. Notable reductions included a 7.5% decrease in part one crimes (homicide, aggravated assault, forcible rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, theft, and arson), a 22% drop in burglaries, a 23% decrease in motor vehicle thefts, and a significant 28% decline in sex offenses.

Additionally, the PCSO’s success with multi-agency operations, particularly those targeting motor vehicle thefts, garnered attention. Sheriff Lucero detailed operations resulting in the recovery of 142 vehicles, 119 arrests, and the seizure of 20,000 fentanyl pills, illustrating the scale of their impact.

“Our statistics reflect a commitment to public safety by the men and women of law enforcement within Pueblo County,” Lucero emphasized.

While Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller says his department is grappling with a severe staffing issue with 52 open positions, he commended his department’s resilience in handling more than 143,000 calls for service in 2023.

Chief Noeller outlined reductions in various crime categories across the city, including a 24% reduction in burglary, a 21% reduction in robbery, and a 19% reduction in theft and larceny, with auto theft being the sole outlier experiencing an 11% increase. He expressed gratitude for his department’s dedication, particularly citing the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement (DICE) team and their investigative unit.

“I think in the last three years, they’ve investigated 87 homicides. They come to work every day with a smile on their face and they come back to work to do God’s work, in my opinion,” said Noeller.

In regards to the year-over-year homicide rate; for 2022, PPD reported 28 homicide cases, with eight still open, seven of those have a suspect, and in 2023, 27 homicide cases, with 11 still open, ten of those have a suspect.

The collective effort among law enforcement agencies was hailed as a key factor in the crime reduction.

“We’re seen as being more aggressive and more effective in taking care of this in other parts of the state. That Pueblo model is being emulated,” said District Attorney Jeff Chostner.

Despite their differing political affiliations, with DA Chostner and Sheriff Lucero being Democrats while Chief Noeller is a Republican, all three officials raised concerns regarding legislative obstacles out of Denver. They voiced frustration with state-level policies impeding their ability to address crime effectively.

“Sometimes it’s a metro area versus outlying areas, regardless of the issue… Regardless of the politics, Denver, all too frequently, is not sensitive to outlying areas… We are not lawmakers. We’re law enforcers. So we’re only as good as the laws and the weapons they give us,” Chostner said.

Nevertheless, they reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for the community despite political differences.

DA Chostner praised Sheriff Lucero’s recent defense of Pueblo County’s interests, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing community welfare over partisan divides.

Chostner referenced a recent bill aimed at reinstating collaboration between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies, which was voted down by Democratic lawmakers. Notably, the bill received significant support from Republican sheriffs in Southern Colorado, with Sheriff Lucero crossing party lines in its favor.

“I lent my support because I have to look out for this community… So I did cross party lines,” Lucero affirmed.

Looking ahead, Chief Noeller vowed to actively engage in legislative processes, advocating for measures beneficial to Pueblo’s safety. He decried what he termed “soft-on-crime” legislation, urging lawmakers to prioritize public safety over political agendas.

“At every turn, attempts in our state to hold criminals accountable for their actions are shot down… This needs to stop,” said Noeller.

He announced plans to testify at the Capitol this Wednesday, underscoring the urgency of addressing legislative challenges.

