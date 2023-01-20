Crime Report for Jan. 19, 2023

Jan. 19—Georgia State Patrol

* Raheen Sanchez McClendon, 27, 3012 Sylvester Drive, was charged Jan. 16 with DUI — drugs, driving while tag is suspended, failure to obey a traffic control device and no insurance.

* Thomas Lamar Lamb, 33, 652 Shorty B Road, Hartsfield, was charged Jan. 15 with failure to dim headlights, no insurance, DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container in vehicle.

* Jose Guadalupe-Alvarez Vargas, 31, 203 Cedar St., Omega, was charged with DUI, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.

* Michael Clay Taylor, 44, 602 Lane St., was charged Jan. 14 with due care, DUI, driving without headlights when required and turning position (signals required).

Moultrie Police Department

* Chasity Latrice Merritt, 36, 620 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 17 with DUI, open container in vehicle, failure to drive within a single lane and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

* Alberto Bautista, 36, 2108 West Blvd., was charged Jan. 18 with DUI, driving while license is suspended and hit and run.

* Issac Macias, 17, 125 Anderson Drive, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, expired driver's license, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and tail lights required.

* Mario Lopez Cavazos Jr, 28, 2299 Old Berlin Rd. Lot 3, was charged Jan. 15 with a probation violation.

* Deyner Escobar, 19, 1161 13th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 18 with probation violation.

* James William Causey, 52, Moultrie, was charged Jan. 18 with criminal damage to property — 2nd degree.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

* Juan Domingo Jimenez, 29, 668 Greenfield Church Rd., was charged Jan. 16 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.

* Kenneth Hollis, 40, 2217 Williamsburg Drive, Pelham, Ala., was charged Jan. 14 with reckless driving.

* Bryan Jeronimo, 17, 199 Bonnie Tuk Rd., was charged Jan. 15 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.

* Melissa Jean Collins, 50, 3791 Thigpen Rd., Hartsfield, was charged Jan. 12 with simple battery and criminal trespass.

* James Milton Sapp, 52, 950 George St. Apt. B, Waycross, was charged Jan. 17 with criminal trespass.

* Michael Aiden Mayerhofer, 18, 1028 DH Alderman Rd., was charged Jan. 17 with battery.

* Walter Lopez-Perez, 28, 137 Dogwood Drive, was charged Jan. 9 with pedestrian under the influence.

* Jamaree Sayvon Hill, 21, 708 12th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 10 with driving without license on person, approaching an authorized emergency vehicle, probation violation and two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — felony.

* Raymond Dean Maier, 24, 4473 Ellenton Omega Rd., Omega, was charged Jan. 18 with a probation violation.

* Alvin Lee Curtis, 66, 2809 Sylvester Drive, was charged Jan. 17 with failure to appear.

* Kaysha Nashell Trim, 31, 1024 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 18 with obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, probation violation and theft by taking.

* William Jay Jones, 39, 6121 Baywood Drive, Valdosta, was charged Jan. 18 with failure to appear.

* Shannon Lee Nunez, 37, 3808 Sylvester Hwy., was charged Jan. 18 with parole violation.