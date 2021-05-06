CRIME REPORT: Man charged after allegedly putting juvenile in headlock and "spanking" them

May 6—A Richmond man has been charged after allegedly assaulting juvenile who did not want to get up for school.

Rodney Hunt, 48, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Monday and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with a minor injury.

According to a citation, an officer was requested to report to a guidance counselor's office at one of the high schools in Madison County in reference to a juvenile who was seeking "advice from the police." The juvenile allegedly told police they were in a physical altercation with Hunt who lived in the home with them.

The citation states the juvenile told officers the altercation began because they did not want to get up for school.

The juvenile alleged Hunt knocked on the door and then busted through the locked bedroom door to enter.

The juvenile said they were "half-up" when Hunt ran at them, screaming for them to get up. The victim alleged they cursed at Hunt, then Hunt put them in a "headlock" and began to "spank" them. The victim said they did not know if the "spanking" strikes were open or closed-handed and pointed in the area of their lower back and buttocks when asked where they were struck.

According to the citation, the victim alleged they attempted to fight Hunt off and then tried to grab the firearm on Hunt's person but could not do so. The juvenile said Hunt "took them to the floor" from the headlock and sat on top of them, pinning them down. The victim added, due to the weight of Hunt, they allegedly had some difficulty breathing. The altercation allegedly lasted three to four minutes before Hunt got off the victim to retrieve items lost in the struggle, including keys and his shoe.

The citation states, there were lacerations on the juvenile's hands, bruising on their wrist, and redness on their back.

An officer made contact with Hunt over the phone. Hunt told police he attempted to get the juvenile up for school, knocked multiple times, then "popped" the locked door open. He allegedly told police the juvenile was "cussing and raising cane," so he went to "spank" him, and "he started throwing fists and kicking." Hunt then allegedly said, "he went to grab a hold, and it was a wrestling match for five minutes until they ended up on the floor."

Story continues

Hunt was placed under arrest and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man arrested after allegedly throwing a bottle at victim's face

A Richmond man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a beer bottle at a victim's face, causing lacerations and other injuries.

Alexander Roberts, 21, Richmond, was arrested on a Madison County Complaint Warrant on Monday by Richmond police and charged with second-degree assault.

According to the warrant, on April 11, an officer was dispatched to Baptist Health in reference to an assault complaint. The victim alleged he received a call from one of his friends who said people were throwing beer bottles at them. The victim and several unidentified people then went to S. 3rd Street, where his friend was to confront the individuals. An argument allegedly ensued, and Roberts allegedly hit the victim on the left side of the face with a beer bottle. The assault caused lacerations to his ear, cheek, neck, and a large cut under his chin. On April 14, the officer met with the victim at the Richmond Police Department headquarters and interviewed the victim where they allegedly identified Roberts as the person who hit him through photos.

Other arrests include:

Cassandra McIntosh, 36, Irvine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Terry Hensley, 52, Berea, improper equipment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), tampering with physical evidence.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.