Crime Report for Oct. 28, 2022

Oct. 28—Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

* McKinley Cory Harrison, 42, 1484 Hwy. 270 W., Doerun, was charged Oct. 24 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, failure to appear and reckless driving. Other charges were fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, weaving over roadway, driving without license, driver to exercise due care, improper usage of center turn lane and interference with an electronic monitoring device.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

* Jessica Elaine Williams, 20, 184 Lloyd Rd., Meigs, was charged Oct. 27 with failure to appear.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

* Kamariee Kiev Pittman, 17, 137 Ashley St., Berlin, was charged Oct. 26 with theft by receiving stolen property.

* Juan Luis Gadino, 17, 610 Lane St., was charged Oct. 26 with theft by taking — felony, two counts of possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 — 1st offense and entering automobile.

* Matthew McKenzie Strickland, 35, 2272 Smithwick Bridge Rd., Coolidge, was charged Oct. 27 with theft by shoplifting.

Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

* Jamarcus Davay Williams, 23, 537 West Mulberry St., was charged Oct. 26 with probation violation and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement.

* Edwin Ivarth Cortez, 22, 280 Cory Cox Rd., Omega, was charged Oct. 25 with failure to drive within a single lane, expired vehicle tag or decal and driving without license.

* Juan Luis Zuniga, 37, 5314 Whitrock Lane, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Oct. 25 with speeding and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).

* Wilbert Maddox Sanders, 63, 617 Wate Rd., Norman Park, was charged Oct. 27 with a probation violation.

* Bobby Rashaun Grant, 37, 122 Quail Ridge, was charged Oct. 27 with theft by shoplifting and bondsman off bond.