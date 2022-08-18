Crime report shows big improvements, but bottlenecks still letting criminals go free

Deedee Sun
·3 min read

The Seattle city attorney’s office is making major headway on the backlog of thousands of misdemeanor criminal cases that built up during the pandemic. But there are still major bottlenecks in the system -- meaning some criminals end up going free.

A new Quarter 2 Crime Report released on Wednesday shows several areas of improvement. The numbers shared by City Attorney Ann Davison’s office show they have dramatically reduced how long victims must wait for justice. Her office processes misdemeanor cases like theft, non-felony assaults and DUIs, and domestic violence cases, to name a few.

The report says it used to take about 124 days for prosecutors to decide whether they were going to charge someone in a case or drop it.

“What does that message say to victims? What happened to you didn’t matter,” Davison said. She said now their team has managed to drop the wait time to about three days.

“Our public safety system at the misdemeanor level has to function. And that’s what we’re doing,” she said.

But, there are still big challenges.

Data shows the number of cases Seattle Police send over to the prosecutor’s office each quarter has dropped by about 1,000. Back in 2018, the SPD was referring about 3,800 cases every quarter. Now that’s about 2,800.

And the report acknowledges that some crimes like “thefts are likely heavily underreported compared to assaults given the staffing challenges at SPD.”

The report also says more DUI cases are getting declined, “potentially because of large delays at the state toxicology laboratory” that has a massive backlog.

“When there are obstacles like that, we just have to figure out what methods can we do. So there are other methods to pursue DUIs and we just go back to the books and do what was done beforehand, making sure our prosecutors are well-trained in pursuing alternatives,” Davison said.

And the city attorney’s office is working to chip away at its own backlog cases that swelled to about 5,000 cases during the pandemic. Davison took office in January and ran on a pledge to clear those cases.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

She says now her team has cleared about 20% of that, but some cases just couldn’t be prosecuted.

“Because it’s so old,” Davison said. “Some of it went beyond the statute of limitations and the case could not be pursued.”

Then there are challenges like an ancient data system called DAMION that the report calls “very complex and archaic” and “introduced at a similar time to the idea of Windows” (that would be back in the mid-’80s).

“It really is beyond antiquated, it is like a DOS looking system with flashing cubes. It was beyond belief,” Davison said.

Now a new data system is on its way and Davison has built her own data team to make the best of DAMION while it still needs to be in place.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump warrant: Prosecutors oppose releasing search evidence

    Prosecutors said making their affidavit public could cause "irreparable damage" to their inquiry.

  • Trump is privately pushing the theory the attack on an Ohio FBI office by a Trump supporter was a false flag, report says

    Trump, who hasn't said much about the death of a supporter who tried to breach an FBI office, has aired various ideas about him behind the scenes.

  • Why has polio returned to the United States?

    STORY: (GFX: Why has polio returned to the United States?)Polio has returned, spreading in London, Jerusalem and New York for the first time in decades.In July, a case of polio in an adult was made public in Rockland County, New York.It marks the nation's first confirmed case in nearly 10 years.Later in August, health officials said the virus was found in New York City’s wastewater.So just how dangerous is the disease?(GFX: Dreaded disease)Polio terrified parents around the world for the first half of the 20th century.Affecting mainly children under five, polio is often asymptomatic but can also cause symptoms including fever and vomiting.Around one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis.And among those patients, up to 10% die.The disease spreads mainly through contact with faecal matter.There is no cure, but polio is entirely preventable through vaccination.Globally, the wild form of the disease has almost disappeared.Afghanistan and Pakistan are now the only countries where the disease remains endemic.(GFX: Different strains)There are two main forms of poliovirus.The wild-type and rare cases of what is known as vaccine-derived polio.It’s the second form that was detected in wastewater in New York, with one case of paralysis reported in the state.Rockland County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.(GFX: Vaccine-derived polio)Vaccine-derived polio has also recently been detected in London and Jerusalem.It stems from the use of an oral polio vaccine containing weakened live virus.After vaccination, children shed bits of the virus in their faeces for a few weeks.In under-vaccinated communities, this can spread and mutate back to a harmful version of the virus.While countries like Britain and the U.S. no longer use this live vaccine, others do, which allows for global spread, particularly as people began to travel again after COVID.(GFX: Why now?)Experts agree that the major driver behind both vaccine-derived and wild polio outbreaks remains under-vaccinated populations.Vaccine hesitancy was a growing problem before the pandemic and then COVID-19 caused the worst disruption to routine immunization in a generation. That’s according to the United Nations.In 2020, there were 1,081 vaccine-derived polio cases.That’s around three times as many as the previous year.In 2022, there have been 177 cases so far, after major efforts to get polio vaccination campaigns back on track.Health experts say the New York City wastewater findings are still a wake-up call for parents,with one key message: protect your children by getting them vaccinated.

  • Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong

    Tennessee Department of CorrectionA woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing ch

  • Video shows man fighting teen in Valencia, prompting sheriff's department investigation

    A video of a man fighting with a teen in Valencia has gone viral and the LA County Sheriff Santa Clarita Valley Station is investigating.

  • A Florida doctor put Xanax and Ambien in a woman’s drink. She didn’t know what he did

    Pouring powder analyzed as alprazolam (brand name: Xanax) and zolpidem (brand name: Ambien) in a woman’s drink at a Boca Raton restaurant’s bar cost a Palm Beach County neurologist his medical license this week.

  • Police: Couple arrested after having sex on Cedar Point Ferris wheel

    A man and woman were arrested at Cedar Point after four witnesses told police they saw the couple engaged in sexual intercourse while on one of the amusement park’s rides on Sunday.

  • Couple arrested for sex on ferris wheel at Ohio amusement park

    A couple was arrested and charged with public indecency after police say they engaged in a sexual act on the Giant Wheel ride at Cedar Point.

  • Timeline: Events in the disappearance, death of Florida 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

    The body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy in Saint Johns, was discovered Sunday, May 9, 2021.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.

    Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.

  • Editorial: The FBI just arrested a California Democrat. Where's the GOP's outrage now?

    GOP leaders lost their minds when Mar-a-Lago was searched by federal authorities. The selective outrage shows their rhetoric is political opportunism.

  • Woman crawls through sunroof to rescue kids from hot car parked at Walmart, cops say

    The Oklahoma mom said she was only inside the Walmart for five minutes, but police said footage revealed she was shopping for at least a half hour.

  • Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty in tax-dodge scheme and will agree to testify against the company, but source says he will not incriminate Donald Trump

    Allen Weisselberg will plead guilty Thursday in Manhattan in a deal offering just 100 days in jail — but he won't take anyone named Trump down with him, Insider has learned.

  • Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Silence on Daughter Ariana's DUI Arrest as New Details Emerge

    A police report obtained by E! News details Ariana Biermann's conversation with officers during her DUI arrest. Plus, hear her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann's response to the charges Ariana is facing.

  • Authorities announce new phase in search for missing teen Kiely Rodni

    Authorities in Northern California have announced a new phase in the ongoing search for a teenager who disappeared after a party 11 days ago. Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen on Aug. 6 around 12:30 a.m. local time near the Prosser Family Campground in the small town of Truckee, some 20 miles north of Lake Tahoe. "Her cellphone went dead and became virtually untraceable shortly after," Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News during an interview that aired Aug. 9 on "Good Morning America."

  • 28 teens rescued in metro Atlanta during national sex trafficking operation

    Four human trafficking suspects were also arrested.

  • Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

    Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according to an arrest report that compared the incident at Harry Reid International Airport to terrorism. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, 33, of Oakland, told arresting officers he wanted to go home immediately, not wait for a flight on Monday.

  • Woman arrested for 'sickening assault' of 89-year-old man out for a walk in Vancouver’s Chinatown

    Police arrested a woman who assaulted an 89-year-old man in Chinatown in Vancouver, Canada. The senior was walking alone along Main and Keefer streets in Chinatown when he was approached by Patricia MacDonald, 58, who knocked him to the ground at around 10:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, according to the Vancouver police. Howard Chow told Global News.

  • Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun

    Police said a woman who recognized the child pulled in behind the car, blew her horn and told the child to get out of the vehicle.

  • GBI: Correctional officer charged with murder after ‘fight game’ inside youth detention center

    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a correctional officer they violated his oath of office.