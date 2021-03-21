CRIME REPORTS: Berea woman arrested and charged after traffic stop

Mar. 21—Breanna Neace, 25, Berea, was charged with no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (189A.010(1B)/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle after the Madison County Sheriff Department arrested her on Thursday.

According to a citation, deputies were on Log Cabin Road and observed a vehicle come off of Arthur Jackson. The deputy had several narcotic complaints off of Arthur Jackson Road and noticed the driver would not make eye contact and continued as the deputy checked the license plate.

The deputy followed the vehicle and noticed it came back to a Lexington address and activated their emergency lights as the vehicle showed canceled plates for no insurance.

When Neace spoke with the deputy, she allegedly had an odor of alcohol on her breath.

The deputy asked for her license and checked it as another deputy arrived to assist.

A canine was deployed and alerted to the passenger side front door seam. Neace was then asked to step out. Two bottles of opened rum were found in the vehicle—one in her purse and the other behind the rear passenger seat.

A $20 bill was found in her purse with a heavy white substance. Neace allegedly declined a field sobriety test and to answer any questions on the scene.

She did submit to a blood draw at Baptist Health. She was then taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Tyler Money, 25, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

—Madison Gregory, 20, London, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting $500 or more, but under $10,000), second-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

—Robert Stewart, 39, London, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting $500 or more, but under $10,000), second-degree criminal trespassing.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.