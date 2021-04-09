CRIME REPORTS: Man arrested after allegedly punching and headbutting deputies
Apr. 9—Nicholas McCollum, 31, Richmond, was arrested by the Madison County Sheriff Department on Thursday and charged with public intoxication under a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), menacing and third-degree assault of a police officer.
According to a citation, on Thursday at around 12:23 a.m., a deputy was dispatched in reference to a male, later found to be McCollum, attempting to enter into a residence. The caller allegedly said McCollum kept saying, "let me in." When the victim told McCollum they were going to call the police, he left the area.
While deputies were en route, 911 received another call where the caller said a male, later found to be McCollum, was banging on doors and yelling for help.
The citation states, deputies were able to locate McCollum, who matched the description. Upon contact with McCollum, he was allegedly sweating profusely, had pinpoint pupils, and was said another male was chasing him with a gun.
He was also bleeding from multiple cuts and was barefoot.
At the time, McCollum was placed in the backseat of a cruiser, un-handcuffed and the door open while waiting on EMS to respond to the scene and medically clear him.
While waiting for EMS, McCollum allegedly stepped outside of the cruiser and punched a deputy in the right ear with a closed fist, causing redness and soreness. The deputy then used, what the citation called the "minimum amount of force" necessary, to make the arrest by wrapping their arms around him and throwing him onto the ground belly first while another deputy placed handcuffs on him.
According to the citation, when EMS got to the scene, he refused treatment.
While en route to the Madison County Detention Center, McCollum allegedly kept asking the deputy to let him out of the vehicle and take him home because he is a confidential informant. When they arrived at the Madison County Detention Center, McCollum was allowed out of the cruiser and allegedly headbutted a deputy in the chin, saying the man he was an informant for told him to.
Other arrests include:
Rachel Logsdon, 29, Louisville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)/first offense), careless driving, failure to or improper signal.
Calvin Feltner, 50, Pikeville, two counts of failure to appear, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).
Beverly Horn, 33, Richmond, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), three counts of failure to appear.
The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.