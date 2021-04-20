CRIME REPORTS: Man charged after allegedly shooting a gun near roofers

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·3 min read

Apr. 20—A Richmond man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly became irate at roofers working on his home, leading to shots fired and the man barricading himself inside his home.

James Lewis, 79, Richmond, was arrested Monday afternoon by Kentucky State Police and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.

According to a citation, a trooper was dispatched to a shots fired complaint.

The citation states, Lewis and his wife had employees of Roofing and Construction Inc. working on their roof since early Monday morning. They were allegedly displeased with the job the roofers were doing.

Lewis allegedly became irate and fired his weapon in the vicinity of the roofers. He then took his weapon with him to the backyard. Several witnesses allegedly told troopers he had a rifle or shotgun with him as well.

According to police records, Lewis was allegedly in the presence of multiple troopers and told them he had a loaded pistol lodged in his corn feed bucket. Lewis then allegedly stuck his hand aggressively into the bucket.

The citation states, Lewis was not following verbal commands given by the troopers, but law enforcement were eventually able to take the bucket with the pistol away from him safely.

Lewis then allegedly made threats and refused to speak with law enforcement.

Eventually, the citation notes, Lewis barricaded himself in his residence and made threats to shoot his weapon at anyone who approached him.

According to citations, during the encounter Lewis made numerous threats to harm himself —allegedly stating he wanted to kill himself on several occasions. He was taken to the Eastern State Hospital in Lexington for a mental health evaluation.

When he was released from Eastern State Hospital, he was taken to the Madison County Detention Center, where he was later released on Tuesday.

Man arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife

Nathaniel Himes, 24, Richmond, was arrested on Tuesday by the Madison County Sheriff Department and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence assault with no visible injury.

According to a citation, Himes was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim when she refused to give him a cigarette. Himes, allegedly, at one point brandished a knife before grabbing the victim by the right arm and twisting it behind her back, causing physical pain.

He then fled the scene, but was found a few hours later when he attempted to gain entry back into the victim's residence.

Himes allegedly attempted to flee again, but was detained by deputies.

Although they did not have any visible signs of assault from this alleged assault, the victim did have a bite mark on her side and multiple bruises on both arms from an alleged assault a couple of days ago.

Himes was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

Denver Sturgill, 46, Berea, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner or operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, no registration receipt, no registration plates, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of motor vehicle registration plate.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

