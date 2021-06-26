CRIME REPORTS: Man charged with child abuse

Jun. 26—EDITOR'S NOTE — The following crime reports contain graphic details of child abuse and domestic violence. Discretion is advised.

Jeffery Angel, 51, Berea, was arrested by Berea Police Department on Wednesday and charged with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (child abuse).

According to a citation, an officer responded to Pau Ferro Court in reference to a report of child abuse.

The caller told police they were 14-years-old and in foster care and that Angel allegedly hit and choked them.

Upon arrival, the officer noted the victim was standing in the front yard with blood on their chest and face.

The officer spoke with Angel and his wife.

According to the citation, Angel allegedly told police he was punishing the victim for hoarding food, and the victim was mouthing off. The victim allegedly cursed Angel for taking the electronics out of their room.

Angel allegedly told the officer he was trying to present a "show of force" to the victim by getting in their face. Angel allegedly said the victim acts like this frequently and escalates situations. Angel allegedly told the officer he does not have much use in one of his legs or hand, so he is limited in defense.

The citation states, the victim allegedly shoved Angel down. Angel allegedly told the officer he head-butted the victim in the face after he was shoved. Angel also allegedly told the officer he choked the victim to get them off of him.

The officer then spoke with the victim.

They allegedly told police Angel got in their face and head-butted them, making their nose bleed before they shoved Angel to the ground.

They also told police Angel got up and picked the victim up by the neck. The victim allegedly told the officer, "I could barely get any air in."

According to the citation, the officer observed and photographed visible marks around the victim's neck. The officer also noted the victim's bloody nose and chest from a nose bleed. Photographs were taken of the injuries, and social services arrived on the scene.

Angel was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Man allegedly hits girlfriend with an ax after she refused to perform a sexual act

Anthony Lizer, 47, homeless, was arrested by Richmond Police Department on Thursday and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to a citation, an officer responded to Baptist Health Richmond in reference to an assault call.

The officer spoke with the victim who allegedly told the officer she had been staying with Lizer last Tuesday (June 15).

The citation states, when the victim returned to Lizer's campsite, he was allegedly with another woman. The victim allegedly told the other woman to leave and went to bed.

The next morning, the victim woke up with Lizer allegedly standing over and demanding her to perform oral sex on him.

According to the citation, the victim denied Lizer, and he became angry with her and allegedly grabbed a nearby ax.

Lizer allegedly moved toward the victim, and she threw an object at him from the bed to make him stop.

Lizer allegedly continued and struck her once in the upper left hip with the broadside of the ax.

The victim allegedly told the officer she left and found lodging somewhere else after the incident.

According to a citation, the officer asked to see the injuries, and the victim consented. The officer observed a large purple and red bruise on the victim's left hip.

The victim allegedly told the officer she had dated Lizer off and on for the past several years, adding she lived with him in the past.

Written in the citation, the officer detained Lizer at his camp and read him his Miranda rights, which Lizer waived.

Lizer allegedly told the officer he has no idea what the victim is talking about. Lizer allegedly told the officer the victim came to his camp when he was receiving oral sex from the other woman.

Lizer allegedly consented to a search of his property. Written in the citation, the officer found the following: two marijuana pipes with residue, a bundle of unused syringes, a glass meth pipe containing a white powdery residue, and a small plastic bag containing approximately 0.3 grams of a white crystalline substance. The officer suspected the substance to be methamphetamine.

According to the citation, the officer also found a wood-handled ax sitting on the floor of Lizer's room, which matched the description the victim gave.

Lizer allegedly told the officer he did not hit the victim, and the victim was angry at him because she found him with another woman.

Lizer was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

* Franklin Sizemore, 43, Richmond, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no rearview mirror, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than or equal to four grams of cocaine/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no operators-moped license, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

* Fredrick Smith, 30, Richmond, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with no visible injury.

* Joseph Chestnut, 30, Richmond, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, and trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.