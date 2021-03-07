CRIME REPORTS: Richmond man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Mar. 7—John Oberbay, 26, Richmond, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 after Ky State Police arrested him on Mar. 2.

According to a warrant, on Feb. 25, 2021, Overbay engaged in sexual acts with a ten-year-old victim. The victim was asleep on their mother's bed when Overbay entered the bedroom.

The victim told police the defendant placed his hand underneath their shirt and touched them inappropriately on two separate occasions.

Overbay was arrested and transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

Man charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment

Christopher Baker, 25, Richmond, was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with a minor injury) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment after Richmond police arrested him on Mar. 3.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to Baker yelling outside of the residence and possibly having been involved in a domestic violence situation.

When an officer arrived, Baker was in the parking lot.

While investigating the complaint, an officer contacted the victim, who allegedly had bruising around her right eye. When the officer asked the victim, she said late Feb. 28 and early morning Mar. 1; Baker assaulted her.

The citation states, the victim said late on Feb. 28, Baker had been acting strangely, met her outside, and got into her vehicle when she returned home.

The victim said Baker wanted her to drive him to an unknown location. She said after she refused to go, Baker "lightly slapper" her, and when she commented on it, he allegedly punched her around her right eye area.

She then began to drive Baker and moved slowly north down Lexington Road when she came upon high water. The victim said she stopped and tried to get out of the vehicle, fearing for her life, when Baker grabbed her by the hair and pulled her back in the car.

He then allegedly slammed her head against the steering wheel multiple times. She said Baker grabbed the steering wheel from her and put his foot on the gas, threatening to drive off the roadway to kill him and her.

The victim told police she attempted to go toward a relative's house, and Baker punched her again and took the steering wheel.

She alleged she tried multiple times to escape the vehicle, but Baker pulled her by her hair back into the car.

According to a citation, the officer later spoke with Baker. He denied striking the victim or forcing her to drive the vehicle. Baker was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Woman charged after allegedly throwing a punch at an officer

Miranda Lawson, 28, Richmond, was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and third-degree assault of a police officer (attempt) after Richmond police arrested her on Friday.

According to a citation, an officer was responding to a location in reference to a domestic dispute.

When the officer arrived, they observed Lawson sitting outside of an apartment.

When the officer approached Lawson and asked if everything was okay, she allegedly asked the officer if they could locate a vehicle for her. The officer informed her they could not at the time because they were investigating a possible domestic violence dispute.

This angered Lawson, who began to make unreasonable noises by screaming and demanding the officer locate a vehicle for her.

The officer allegedly asked Lawson to lower her voice; however, she continued to make noise.

The officer asked her to put her hands behind her back as she was being detained, but she refused by attempting to pull away.

Lawson allegedly threw a punch at the officer with a closed fist; she did not make contact.

The officer placed Lawson on the ground to make the arrest, and handcuffs were placed on her.

She was transported to a cruiser and transported to Madison County Detention Center without further incident.

Man charged after cutting off ankle monitor

Harold Burns, 43, Richmond, was charged with tampering with a personal monitoring device, second-degree escape, and third-degree criminal mischief on Thursday.

According to a citation, Burns cut his ankle monitor off his person and placed it in a cup of water in an attempt to deflect the signal.

Burns then allegedly left his home placement and traveled to another location.

He was found there, and it was found the ankle monitor was destroyed due to being submerged in water.

It was valued at $300. He was transported to Clark County Detention Center without incident.

Other arrests include:

Adam Anglin, 33, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Brownfield, 37, Berea, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with a minor injury).

Wayne Cornette, 53, Irvine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coleman Gibbs, 41, Waco, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense).

Lindsay Sellers, 42, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, first-degree possession of controlled substance (heroin/first offense), first-degree possession of controlled substance (cocaine/first offense), possession of marijuana.

Jordan Thomas, 27, Berea, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substance (drug unspecified/first offense).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.