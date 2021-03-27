CRIME REPORTS: Two Ohio men arrested on I75 for allegedly having over five pounds of marijuana in their car

Mar. 27—Cortlend Banks, 28, Lima, Ohio, was charged with careless driving, trafficking in marijuana (greater than five pounds/first offense), and no operator's license after Kentucky State Police arrested him on Wednesday. Justin McLaurin, 32, Lima, Ohio, was also charged with trafficking in marijuana (greater than five pounds/first offense) and possession of marijuana after Kentucky State Police arrested him on Wednesday.

According to a citation, Banks passed by the trooper's location, going 83 miles per hour on I75 northbound.

As Banks passed the trooper, he then slowed down lower than the flow of traffic.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, Banks allegedly began to travel to the fog line then back to his travel lane. The trooper then conducted a traffic stop due to his driving behavior.

Upon making contact with Banks, the citation states the trooper allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked for his driver's license.

Banks reportedly said he did not have one, and the trooper asked Banks to come to his vehicle to give his information. While running the information, the trooper found Banks had an active warrant for his arrest.

Banks was then arrested for his warrant.

While getting McLaurin's information, a K9 was deployed on the passenger side of the vehicle to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

The K9 gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and a search was conducted.

Troopers discovered six pounds of processed marijuana packaged in vacuum-sealed bags, along with an assortment of packaging used for marijuana trafficking.

Other arrests include:

Franklin Young, 52, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), failure to or improper signal.

Austin Morrison, 21, Simpsonville, possession of marijuana, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Cassandra Croucher, 40, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), possession of marijuana.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.