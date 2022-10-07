CRIME REWIND: 23-year-old missing person's case still a mystery

Oct. 7—Investigators and family members are still seeking answers for the mysterious disappearance of an Adair County woman 23 years ago.

On July 3, 1999, Sherryl Lynn Jacquot failed to show up at her mother's house in Oklahoma City to repay a debt. Her mother last saw Jacquot on June 23 when she showed up in "pretty bad shape."

According to reports, Jacquot told family members she and her boyfriend at the time got into a fight and she stumbled into a coffee table. She had significant injuries which required medical attention and she reportedly refused to go.

The family said it wasn't unusual for Jacquot to go months without reaching out to them.

At the time of her disappearance, Jacquot was living in Stilwell and didn't have a phone. She called her mother from an unknown number in Arkansas before July 3. They said Jacquot began hanging with the wrong crowd in an area that was known for drug trafficking

Jacquot's mother received a call in January 2000 from a family friend who reportedly heard a rumor that she was dead. No one could get ahold her and they reported her missing.

Her family went to her last known address in Stilwell to find a dilapidated trailer and her dogs, that appeared to not have been fed in a long time. The Datsun truck Jacquot drove was never recovered.

Investigators have information leading them to suspect that foul play was involved in Jacquot's disappearance.

A Facebook page, "Missing: Sherryl Lynn Jacquot — Stilwell, OK," provides updates and information of this case to the public.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the District 27 District Attorney tipline at 918-576-4853.