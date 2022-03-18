CRIME REWIND: Case of woman who vanished in 1984 still open

Mar. 18—Law enforcement officials said a local woman literally vanished nearly 40 years ago, without a trace — and she still hasn't been found.

Donna Kay Kingston, who was also known as Donna Kay Dirteater, disappeared from Tahlequah on May 11, 1984. She reportedly met with a man who told her she'd be able to get better work if she moved to Tulsa.

Kingston left in her grandmother's red and white 1980 Mercury Monarch and told family members she would call when she arrived in Tulsa. But she never called her family, and she was never heard from again, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said there hasn't been much movement in the case and that it remains open, but law enforcement did receive new information around 2005.

"Someone wrote a letter and sent it up here, and it had said that [Kingston] had run away to Tulsa," said Chennault.

The letter went on to claime that Kingston worked for a pimp at an old strip club. Chennault said they tracked down the establishment and spoke with people there, but nothing came of it.

"That didn't lead anywhere, and Tulsa at the time had one cold-case detective, Eddie Majors. He had a couple of unidentified bodies that had been found and nothing came of that either," said Chennault.

Chennault doesn't recall if Kingston has been legally declared dead, but he said her case is still considered open investigation.