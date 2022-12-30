CRIME REWIND: Couple serving life sentences for double murder

Dec. 30—A married couple is serving life sentences for the 2012 murder of family members and an attack on a man at a motel.

In Aug. 15, 2012, Tahlequah police officers were dispatched to a house on Louellen Street to check the welfare of the residence. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of 64-year-old Jesse Catron and his niece 49-year-old Angela Finley, who both suffered traumatic injuries.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the murders were not random. Early on in the investigation, authorities were trying to determine if the murders were connected to the stabbing of a Muskogee man at the Cherokee Inn on Aug. 15, 2012.

Ernest Norfleet was reportedly lured into a motel room by Jessie Renee Leppke-Redford, Finley's sister, before he was stabbed nearly a dozen times by her and her husband, Tracy L. Redford.

Norfleet escaped the attack and drove himself to a local hospital. Norfleet identified the Redfords as the people who attacked him.

Police began investigating the murders when warrants were handed down for the arrest of Leppke and Redford for the attack on Norfleet. The pair were found at a store near Fourth Street and State Highway 51 bypass and arrested.

They were booked on charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Detectives seized property that was in their possession and it was believed that the property was of interest to both cases.

According to an affidavit, officers seized a folding knife when the two were arrested. Tracy Redford had an Oklahoma Access Card and credit card that belonged to Finley. He also had "numerous cuts and abrasions" to his body.

Jessie Leppke-Redford had a "large cut" to her arm that required medical attention and blood stains to her clothes. She allegedly admitted to killing her sister, Finley, and told authorities that it was her husband who killed Catron. Both initially pleaded not guilty when they were arraigned.

Jessie Leppke-Redford was given the life sentence for two-first degree murder charges and a separate charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. A robbery charge was dismissed under the deal. The sentences carry the possibility of parole after she serves 85 percent of her sentence.

When it came time for Tracy Redford's sentencing, he denied that he directly participated in the murders and blamed his wife for the deadly attacks on her family. Despite that, Tracy Redford pleaded guilty and was given three concurrent life sentences for two counts of second-degree murder and one charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Like his wife, Tracy Redford must serve 85 percent of his life sentence before he is eligible for parole.