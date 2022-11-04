CRIME REWIND: 'Dora Doe' case from nearby county still a mystery to officials

Nov. 4—The 28-year-old murder case of an unknown woman remains a mystery for those who are still looking for answers.

On Oct. 23, 1994, the decomposing body of an unidentified slain woman was found alongside Dora Road in Sequoyah County.

A couple from Arkansas were picking pecans when they came across the body of "Dora Doe," who was wrapped in plastic landscaping mesh. The material was secured with rope, and authorities believed it had been there for about a month due to the level of composition.

It was reported that Doe's head was found about 15 feet from her body, and her heart and left lung were missing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has continued working diligently ever since to identify the victim. The challenge is not being able to find out who killed her.

As time has progressed, so has DNA technology, and forensic scientists were able to recreate Doe's face using only DNA.

The OSBI said several people have called in to report missing people who may or may not be the victim. Officials said Doe had extensive dental work done, which has ruled her out as being one of the reported missing persons.

A witness reported seeing a man dragging an object wrapped in black plastic into a wooded area near where Doe's body was found. The witness said the man drove a blue 1990s model Chevrolet Blazer with an Arkansas state tag.

It is believed that Doe was from the Fort Smith area, and her death may have been connected to the 1995 murder of Ruth Henderson, who was slain by serial killer Charles Ray Vines. That claim was never proved and the case remains open.

No cause of death was ever determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or email the OSBI at 800-522-8017, or tips@osbi.ok.gov.