CRIME REWIND: Foul play still suspected in Urich disappearance

May 6—Investigators say foul play is suspected in the disappearance of an Adair County man more than 20 years ago.

Jackie Wayne Urich was last seen July 9, 1998, as he left the company of associates in Westville.

On July 21, 1998, Urich's 1987 Ford Ranger truck was recovered in Okfuskee County, where it had crashed.

District 27 Investigator Vicky Lyons said a man and two women were in the truck at the time of the crash.

"I couldn't say they were suspect in [Urich's] disappearance, but we would certainly like to talk with them about how they came to be in possession of a stolen vehicle," said Lyons.

The three occupants were never identified, and a man who gave them a ride away from the scene was unable to describe them.

There was no evidence of foul play inside the vehicle, nor indications that Urich sold or loaned his truck to anyone after he disappeared.

Lyons said, however, that foul play is suspected in the case, because Urich had been associating with several people who were involved in drug activity.

"He left all his belongings and failed to pick up his last paycheck from his job," said Lyons.

Anyone with information on Urich is asked to call the District 27 District Attorney's Cold Case tipline at 918-772-7568, or the Adair County Sheriff's Office at 918-696-2610.