CRIME REWIND: Man claiming self-defense sentenced for manslaughter

Oct. 21—A Cherokee County man, who initially claimed self-defense in a 2019 murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in federal court.

On Sept. 8, 2019, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater responded to North 569 Road on a report of a shooting.

According to reports, 57-year-old Timothy Ragsdale was shot by James A. Mounce. Witnesses said Mounce was there to pick up a woman who had been reportedly assaulted by Ragsdale.

Mounce admitted to the United States District Court that he got into an altercation with Ragsdale.

"After escaping from Ragsdale, I went to the nearby home of an acquaintance, obtained a shotgun, returned to [the] location, and unlawfully shot Ragsdale, killing him," Mounce wrote in court documents.

Deputies said Ragsdale was lying near the doorway of a trailer, and he was unresponsive.

Dreadfulwater had dispatch notify Sheriff Jason Chennault, who was undersheriff at the time, and other administrators. They, along with Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, arrived on the scene.

While on scene, Mounce stated both of his arms were broken and he feared for his life.

"James also made the following statements: 'I shot one time,' 'I feared for my life,' 'He was going to kill me,' and 'He was going to kill us,'" Dreadfulwater reported.

The woman who was reportedly assaulted by Ragsdale had injuries to her head, feet, and legs.

She told deputies that Ragsdale had said he was going to kill her, and she told him to "do it already." She said she couldn't remember what happened after that.

Mounce was arrested after he was cleared from the hospital and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center for possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

At the time, District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp only charged Mounce with possession of a firearm until he received the final report of the shooting. Mounce, who is a Cherokee Nation tribal member, was then charged with first-degree manslaughter.

The case was ultimately dismissed in April 2021 due to lack of subject matter jurisdiction amid the McGirt ruling.

Mounce's attorney, Jim Cosby, argued that the allegations made against his client occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.

An arrest warrant was issued in June 2021 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and Mounce was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service.

Jury trials were scheduled and reset several times over the course of a year before Mounce pleaded guilty to manslaughter.