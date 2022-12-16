CRIME REWIND: Mom still behind bars for abusing her infant son

Dec. 16—A Tahlequah mom remains behind bars for the 2012 case involving her abusing her infant son.

On April 26, 2012, Cherokee County sheriff's deputies were called to the Tahlequah City Hospital, now Northeastern Health System, after a 14-month-old baby boy was brought in for medical attention. The boy reportedly suffered bone fractures, and burns between his legs and on his genitals.

Jodi Rock, who was 19 years old at the time, was interviewed by investigators and the Department of Human Services. During that interview, Rock allegedly told several stories as to how her son may have been injured, and that her boyfriend and family members may have been responsible for hurting him.

The boy was taken to a Tulsa hospital and placed in DHS custody. Rock later confessed to burning the infant with a flat iron used for straightening hair.

According to an affidavit, the baby had multiple fractures, and an "obvious deformity" to his shoulders. Doctors at the time said that the injuries to his shoulders occurred eight to 12 hours before he was seen by medical professionals. Another injury to his shoulder appeared to be 12 weeks old, and forearm and wrist fractures occurred in the past few months.

Rock was formally charged with child abuse by injury and enabling child abuse by injury.

She admitted she'd only blame family members to protect her boyfriend and lied about who her boyfriend was. DHS employees learned Rock was living with her boyfriend. She claimed the baby's injuries were a result of "rough" playing.

Sammy Joe Duvall was named as Rock's boyfriend, and he was considered one of the county's "most wanted" individuals for several weeks because of his alleged involvement in the abuse of the boy.

Duvall was arrested in May 2012 after he tried hiding from authorities.

Investigators with the District Attorney's Office and CCSO began following leads to track down Duvall after Rock's arrest. They eventually received information that led them to the 1,600 block of North Jones in Tahlequah, where deputies reportedly saw Duvall standing outside a trailer home. Duvall ran inside and tried to hide from deputies under a blanket, but was caught.

Investigators found a dark-colored wig and a large pair of sunglasses inside a vehicle parked outside the home where Duvall was captured. Another person at the residence told them Duvall had used the wig and glasses in an attempt to avoid detection, even though Duvall's first name is tattooed in large print across the front of his neck.

Duvall was never charged as part of the child abuse case but according to reports, he was arrested in December 2018 after he allegedly attacked a 14-year-old boy and placed a knife to his throat. That case was eventually dismissed per the request of the alleged victim.

Rock entered a no-contest plea and was given a 20-year sentence, with three years suspended and credit for time she served in jail since her arrest in 2012. The suspended sentence is to be supervised by the Department of Corrections.

Rock was just a year into her sentence when she filed an application for a judicial review. Prosecutors wouldn't consent to the review since Rock's sentence was part of the plea agreement and a judge denied her request.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Rock is serving her sentence at the Mabel Basset Correctional Center in McLoud.