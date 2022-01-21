CRIME REWIND: Officials still hope brothers' murders can be solved

Jan. 21—Area investigators still have hope they'll solve a 2001 double murder case in Adair County.

It was early in the morning on March 14, 2001, when the father of Jason Dewayne White, 23, and Jamie Dale White, 27, discovered their bodies on the floor of their home. The brothers were both shot while Jamie's 9-month-old baby was asleep in the next room.

Those close to the case believed that a younger brother of the victims was the last person to see them alive on March 13.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the brothers lived in a mobile home just a few yards from their parents' home. Jamie's infant daughter was unharmed.

According to reports, shots had been fired from a .38-caliber pistol through a bedroom wall and into the living room, where the bodies were found. Investigators said they determined someone else had been inside the house that night and that a fight ensued. Shell casings were also found inside the house.

The OSBI was called in, and investigators quickly developed a suspect, who was seen in the area that morning by several people. That man was seen walking by a nearby creek after the murders, and told people he was hunting arrowheads in the area. Investigators were told the murder weapon was buried in the creek bed, so they sought for it thoroughly, but never recovered a weapon.

However, it wasn't until July 2010 when the younger brother of the two victims discovered a handgun buried in the creek bed. Investigators said they know it's the murder weapon, but weren't able to test fire it due to its being exposed to creek elements for all those years.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect in 2001 and he was bound over for trial, until an incoming district attorney dropped charges. The prosecutor said two counts of first-degree murder against the man were dropped because there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute the case.

Investigators believe there are people who know more about this case and are hopeful those people will come forward.