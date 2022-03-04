CRIME REWIND: Officials still looking to solve case, despite dead suspect

Mar. 4—A convicted murder who was linked to a Sallisaw cold case may be dead, but investigators say the case can still be solved.

It was November 1985 when a deer hunter stumbled upon the skeletal remains of a woman and three children 10 miles north of Sallisaw. Investigators initially believed the remains were those of hunters, as the location was near a hunter's cabin, lean-to-tent and camper.

The remains had appeared to have been there between two and four months.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Sam Lockhart told reporters they believed the victims were all related as they were wearing similar clothing. At the time the remains were discovered, Lockhart said there were no reports of anyone missing from the area.

The bodies were identified as Linda Wheeler, 35, and her children, Angela Mosley, 13, Edward Mosley, 11, and Michael Mosley, 9. The victims were last seen in Oklahoma City in July of 1985. Wheeler reportedly told friends she was going to Sallisaw, and investigators said it was Wheeler's ex-husband, Herman Edward Lamb Jr., who picked up the family at their home.

Investigators combed the area for several days before they discovered the body of Lamb's and Wheeler's 14-year-old son, Terry Lamb.

Lamb was charged with five counts of first-degree murder and was able to evade authorities for the time being.

Law enforcement concentrated their search in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. He was arrested in Georgia by federal and state authorities in January of 1986 and transported to Oklahoma.

Lamb had a prison and arrest record that dated back to 1961. He was convicted on federal auto theft charges and served three years of a six-year kidnapping sentence in Illinois, before he was released in 1981.

Prosecutors produced testimony that Lamb was seen within 200 yards from the location where the bodies were discovered.

They also are argued that Lamb cashed forged checks using Wheeler's signature on June 28 and July 3, 1985.

Lamb's attorney, John Q. Adams, argued that his client hid Wheeler and her children in Sequoyah County from her former boyfriend and business partner. Lamb allegedly ran out of money, which forced him to cash the forged checks and turn Wheeler's truck over to an Oklahoma City dealer.

Adams said Lamb returned to the hideout to find Wheeler and the children missing.

In March 1987, Lamb was acquitted of the five murder charges as there was no physical evidence of him being tied to the killings. No one has been convicted of the murders.

It was Dec. 22, 1987, when Lamb was accused of killing Bonnie Sue Loker, 34, of Gainesville, Florida. Loker's body was discovered near a road and authorities said she had been beaten, strangled and stabbed.

Lamb pleaded no contest and was sentenced to the Davis Correctional Facility for 22 years.

Lamb was convicted for the 1977 rape and murder of Southern Illinois University art student Denise Stahlhut in 2003. Illinois police suspected Lamb as the woman's killer and witnesses said someone who matched Lamb's description was seen following Stahlhut as she left Ronnie B's Tavern that night in 1977. Stahlhut had been married only a week before she was killed.

The only physical evidence investigators had was a semen sample, which matched Lamb's blood type. According to reports, that match was not enough to bring Lamb to trial.

Family members of Stahlhut believed Lamb had died in prison until they found out he was an inmate in Holdenville for the murder of Loker. The family also discovered that evidence to the case was packed in a vault and investigators took a blood sample from Lamb, and ran a DNA analysis that finally matched.

It took jurors 90 minutes to find Lamb guilty of murder and he was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. The death penalty was never sought because the murder happened in 1977, when executions were not legal. Lamb died in prison in 2020.

Tulsa police even investigated Lamb in connection to an unsolved homicide that occurred decades ago.

Twenty-eight-year-old Geraldine Martin was kidnapped from the parking lot of Tulsa Junior College in 1975. Police checked evidence that contained a man's DNA, but the DNA didn't match. Clyde Carl Wilkerson was charged with murder after DNA evidence tied him to the killing of Martin.

Retired Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigator Agent Bob Powell, who is a private investigator for cold cases, said he'd like to see the Wheeler case closed.