CRIME REWIND: Prosecutors still receiving tips on missing NSU student

Oct. 1—Prosecutors said they are still receiving tips that are related to the 2004 disappearance of a Northeastern State University student.

Stephan Adams, 26, had just finished taking his finals at NSU on Dec. 13, 2004, when he told his girlfriend over the phone that he was taking an unidentified man to the Keys area. Adams had planned to drive to his mother's house in Webbers Fall that day, before heading on to his job in Muskogee.

Adams was reported missing the next day by his girlfriend and he has been seen or heard from since. Witnesses reportedly saw Adams alone at a store in the Cookson area before he drove away toward Keys on State Highway 82.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a suspicious man hanging out around the parking lot of Adams' apartment building the morning he disappeared. Another witness came forward about a suspicious stranger in the NSU parking lot where Adams parked his truck.

Adams was presumed a homicide victim by a 2012 grand jury. The panel heard from 64 witnesses, and claimed it probably heard testimony from the people responsible for Adams' death. Investigators believe his body is somewhere in eastern Oklahoma.

The grand jury's 12 members and three alternates were enlisted Sept. 12, 2011. Adams' father, Carl Adams, petitioned for the grand jury wherein Brian Kuester, who was District Attorney at the time; and District Attorney Jack Thorp, who was First Assistant District Attorney, acted as legal advisors for the panel.

The investigation by the grand jury led panelists to believe someone located Adams' white GMC truck somewhere along the Illinois River — locked and abandoned — shortly after he disappeared.

"I have a personal theory there are three individuals that committed that murder. But I think that they can be connected, but it was separate from the actual motive," said Thorp.

Those close to the case believe the primary motive for the murder was related to two-molestation charges filed against Adams by his ex-wife. However, he was acquitted of any wrongdoing and all charges were dismissed.

"I don't believe that allegation. We've investigated it and we brought in individuals related to the specific case and we think that's part of the motive," said Thorp.

Adams was in a contentious custody battle with his ex-wife at the time of his disappearance, and was even slated to appear in court just a week after he disappeared.

"He was set to go back to court to get supervised visitation, or to work on unsupervised visitation," said Thorp.

In 2014, ground penetrating radar was deployed on two acres near Horseshoe Bend Road after investigators received information, but there was no indication that Adams was buried on the land.

Investigators have said there are "persons of interest" in the case, but no corroborating evidence.

"One of the things about that specific case — it's a little more different from a lot of the homicide cases," Thorp said. "I mean, you can prove a murder without a body, for example. The problem with Stephan's case is there's lots of alternative theories as to how he was murdered that are contradictory, and the body would be what would corroborate the story."

While there have been no arrests, nor the recovery of Adams' body in the last 16 years, Thorp has vowed to work on this case diligently to ensure justice and closure for Adams' family and loved ones.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call or email the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 800-522-8017, or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Tips can be directly sent to the DA at coldcasetips@da27.org.