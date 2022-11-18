CRIME REWIND: Woman's murder still cold after more than two decades

Nov. 18—The cold case murder of a Tahlequah woman over 20 years ago still remains unsolved, with few to no answers forthcoming.

On Dec. 7, 2001, the body of Inez Carpenter, 65, was found by a fisherman on the north shore of Lake Tenkiller in Cherokee Landing State Park.

Authorities with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office quickly deemed the death suspicious, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney's Office came in to assist.

Carpenter's sister came into the CCSO to file a missing person report, and Delena Goss, who was sheriff at the time, said the more they spoke with the woman, the more they became convinced Carpenter was the missing person.

A spokesperson with the OSBI reported Carpenter was last seen leaving Dewain's Bar around 2 a.m., Dec. 7. The medical examiner's officer ruled Carpenter's death as a homicide, and she died from blunt force trauma to her chest.

Carpenter was fluent in her Cherokee language and could sit for hours making quilts with her mother, Nannie Cooper.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the District 27 District Attorney tipline at 918-772-8465, or the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017.