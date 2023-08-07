Crime-ridden and closed strip club drops federal lawsuit against Tarrant County

Temptations Cabaret, a long crime-ridden strip club just across the Fort Worth city limits, has dropped its federal lawsuit against Tarrant County and its officials.

The strip club had filed suit July 14 against the county in Texas’ Northern District Court, claiming the county violated its patrons’ First Amendment rights by revoking its sexually oriented business permit.

Temptations operated as BYOB.

The strip club lost its permit to operate in June, with Tarrant County’s sexually oriented business permitting board arguing the club was within 1,000 feet of residences.

Lawyers for the club also claimed the new rules for sexually oriented businesses were targeted at Temptations.

A Wednesday court filing from Temptations voluntarily dismissed the case without prejudice.

Law enforcement said there were 134 calls for service to Temptations in 2022. Four people have been shot and killed there since 2018, and a man who shot and killed two people at the club in March 2018 was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison.