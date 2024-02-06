Crime ring cracked in Cobb County, police say it could be gang-related

Police say they worked together to crack a crime spree in Cobb County.

Five suspects are accused of committing various crimes that range from car break-ins to armed robbery and aggravated assault.

“We’re talking about a crime spree that includes over 20 different felonies,” Chuck McPhilamy, the Public Information Officer for the Marietta Police Department told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say they noticed similarities in the suspects after an armed robbery outside of Motel 6.

“We’ve been working with Marietta PD, Dekalb County police as well as the FBI,” Gregory Hardage, a detective for the Cobb County Police Department said.

“We’re very proud of the way the agencies all came together from metro Atlanta,” McPhilamy said.

In Marietta, police say two innocent people became the victims of an armed robbery outside of the Motel 6 on Delk Road.

“Five individuals jumped out of another vehicle, pointed guns at both of them and demanded their money,” McPhilamy said.

The victims tried to get away, but police say the suspects fired shots into the car, hitting the driver.

“He was struck in the head. He survived. He was able to give witness statements to us the following day,” McPhilamy said.

Before the armed robbery outside of Motel 6, police say the same suspects broke into cars that were parked inside an auto shopping plaza in Marietta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Days after the crimes in Marietta, police responded to a carjacking and attempted kidnapping near Kennesaw State University.

The victim is an Uber driver.

The incident sparked a campus-wide lockdown as police looked for the suspects, eventually capturing one that night, the second one the next day, and the third suspect turned himself in to police.

“All three of the suspects we have in custody with Kennesaw State are potentially tied to some of the other incidents we are looking at yes. We’re investigating two other robberies within our jurisdiction that are possibly linked to some of the same suspects as well as in the city of Marietta,” Hardage said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: