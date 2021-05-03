Crime on the rise in popular tourist spots in SF
"Just assume your car is going to get broken into -- plan for the worst." Tourists are starting to come back to San Francisco and numbers show the thieves are as well.
A standoff with a man who is possibly armed has led to a lockdown of a Pinole neighborhood, police said.
Two people were trapped under a toppled tree on Saturday in San Francisco.
A prominent leader of Oakland’s Chinatown was attacked while running errands last week. Carl Chan, president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, was in Oakland running some errands. Chan, however, was attacked in broad daylight before he could pay a visit to Lin.
We told you it was only going to get worse…
The Cayman Islands' new remote worker visa demands proof of income of at least $100,000 a year, for example
The fatal shootings of eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at Georgia massage businesses in March propelled Claire Xu into action. Within days, she helped organize a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. The shootings and other recent attacks on Asian Americans have exposed a generational divide in the community.
Michael Adams, the man accused of murdering teenager Elijah Al-Amin inside a Circle K convenience store in Peoria, Arizona in July 2019 was found dead inside his jail cell, according to Newsweek. Adams had been awaiting trial at the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix after being charged with the murder of Al-Amin before he was discovered unresponsive on April 17. According to reports, Adams said he feared for his safety because of the music Al-Amin was listening to, and he stabbed the teen in the neck before taking off on foot, just two days after being released from prison in Yuma, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
A project to build a high-tech, lightweight stage inside the Roman Colosseum will allow visitors a central viewpoint from within the ancient structure “to see the majesty of the monument," Italy’s culture minister said Sunday. Dario Franceschini announced a 18.5 million euro ($22 million) contract to build and install the retractable structure that will restore the traditional “arena,” or stage for combat for gladiatorial shows in ancient Rome. The stage was original to the first-century amphitheater and existed until the 1800s when it was removed for archaeological digs on the subterranean levels of the ancient structure, Franceschini said.
Tien Pham, 38, who fled violence in Vietnam as a child, was sent back to an unfamiliar country due to teenage conviction: ‘America is my home’ Tien Pham and his family came to California in 1996 as refugees. Illustration: Guardian Design The passengers on Tien Pham’s 15 March flight were scared and anxious. Some were distraught or in denial. Many seemed lost. In the months leading up to his deportation, Pham, a 38-year-old California resident, had held out hope that he’d be able to stay in the country his family had called home since he was 13. But when he saw the 30 other Vietnamese Americans who would be flying with him from Texas to Vietnam that day, he knew it was over. “I tried to accept it. I told myself to just look forward, don’t look back,” Pham recalled three weeks later from his cousin’s apartment in Ho Chi Minh City. Pham is one of thousands of people who have been deported by Joe Biden’s administration. Biden has pledged to undo Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda and deportation machine, and has issued some initial executive orders reining in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). But in his first 100 days, he also maintained a controversial Trump-era rule to immediately expel the majority of people apprehended at the border and indicated he’d keep a historically low cap on refugees, before moving to lift it after public outcry. His deportation policies, focusing on people considered a “threat” to society, have continued to sweep up refugees with old criminal records like Pham, even after their home states have ruled that they posed no danger to public safety. Surviving a childhood of violence Pham’s memories of Vietnam are largely violent. Born in 1983, he grew up in the aftermath of the Vietnam war. His father had served in the South Vietnamese army alongside the US, and ended up imprisoned in a “re-education” camp where he was forced to work and ate rodents to survive. His family, originally from north Vietnam, stuck out in Ho Chi Minh City and his parents warned him to stay home as much as possible: “Every time I went outside or went to school, I was a target,” Pham said. “The environment was very violent and corrupt.” At age 12, he said, he was brutally beaten and robbed. Pham was relieved when his family came to California in 1996 as refugees, resettling in a low-income housing project in San Jose. But he struggled with English and fell behind in class, despite excelling in school in Vietnam: “I was embarrassed and humiliated,” he recalled. Tien Pham and his parents in Ho Chi Minh City before they resettled in the US. Photograph: Courtesy of Tien Pham Facing bullying and violence in his school and neighborhood, he got involved in local street gangs, which offered him protection – a common story of south-east Asian refugees who grew up in poverty in California. His parents worked long hours in low-wage jobs to stay afloat, and were often unaware of his struggles, which included drinking at a young age. In 2000, at age 17, Pham got in a fight with other youth, and he and a friend were accused of stabbing and injuring someone. Pham was arrested, prosecuted as an adult and convicted of attempted murder. Under harsh sentencing laws, he was given 28 years. “He looked really young back then,” recalled Chanthon Bun, a Cambodian refugee who was incarcerated at the same prison 20 years ago and became like a big brother to Pham. “He was intimidated. I showed him how to navigate prison, how to keep safe.” Bun and Pham motivated each other over the years to stay productive, and opened up about their parallel childhoods. “We spent a lot of time unraveling our trauma,” Bun said. The duo would often joke around to make prison more bearable, Bun said. “We grew up incarcerated together.” Pham received multiple educational degrees and certifications, helped teach an ethnic studies program and worked for a prisoner-run newspaper. Pham was granted parole last June after the passage of new laws that acknowledged the harm of lengthy sentences for children. Multiple community groups had pledged to support his re-entry, he had strong endorsements from prison staff and the governor approved his release. On the morning of 31 August, the day of his scheduled release, Pham’s family was waiting for him outside the San Quentin prison north of San Francisco, ready to take him home for the first time in two decades. But Pham never came. “We thought we would all be joined again at our family dinner table,” said Tu Pham, Tien’s 74-year-old father, in an email in Vietnamese, translated by his daughter. “We had always believed America is a land of hope … Things were hopeful until the day we were expecting Tien at the ‘freedom’ gate only to see him nowhere in sight.” ‘We thought America was the land of hope’ Pham was one of an estimated 1,400 people who the California prison system transferred directly to Ice agents at the end of their sentences last year. Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor, has faced intense scrutiny for this policy of voluntarily handing foreign-born state prisoners to Ice for deportation, which advocates say is a form of double punishment. Pham was also due to be released at a time when San Quentin was battling a catastrophic Covid-19 outbreak, and he and his family were hopeful that the prison would let him go home, rather than risk spreading Covid to an Ice detention facility. They were also optimistic because Bun, also a refugee, had been released from San Quentin two months before Pham, and was not transferred to Ice. Tien Pham was one of an estimated 1,400 people who the California prison system transferred directly to Ice agents at the end of their sentences last year. Photograph: Courtesy of Tien Pham The two planned to eat Korean barbecue, visit the beach and go fishing once they were both free. But on Pham’s release date, a van arrived at the prison that he quickly recognized as an Ice vehicle. Pham thought of the stories he had heard of people stuck for years in Ice detention while fighting their cases: “I didn’t want to spend any more time being locked up, and not knowing how long I was going to be there weighed very heavily on me.” Once in Ice custody, Pham’s green card was revoked. Over the next six months, Ice shipped him across the US – to Colorado, back to California, then to Arizona, Louisiana and Texas. In February, under the new administration, Pham’s attorney requested humanitarian parole, but Ice responded with a blanket denial. Despite a public campaign to halt the deportation of Pham and other Vietnamese refugees, he was flown away in March. Thousands deported under Biden In February and March, Biden’s first two full months in office, Ice deported more than 6,000 people, according to data provided by the agency. That marked a sharp decline from the Trump administration, which was deporting roughly twice as many people per month and pursued removal against anyone in the country without authorization. Biden had initially announced a 100-day pause on deportations, but the policy made exceptions for people considered a “danger” to national security. A judge ultimately blocked the moratorium weeks after its introduction. “Ice’s interim enforcement priorities focus on threats to national security, border security and public safety,” a spokesperson said in an email. But those priorities still ensnare vulnerable immigrant communities, including refugees who were criminalized as children under outdated tough-on-crime laws championed by then-senator Biden. Some asylum seekers were also being sent back to regions where they face severe violence, advocates say. The Asian Law Caucus (ALC) and other California groups have been fighting for Gabby Solano, a domestic violence survivor who spent 22 years in prison and who the Biden administration is seeking to deport to Mexico. ALC activists said they were especially frustrated to see Biden deporting large groups of Asian refugees in the same week he condemned anti-Asian violence. Advocates also argued that felony convictions should not be justification for deportation. “They are framing the deportation policy as a public safety policy – that they are deporting people who are an ‘imminent danger’,” said Anoop Prasad, ALC staff attorney who represented Pham. “But we see that is not true. California is releasing people on parole having explicitly found they do not pose a danger … and then still hands them over to Ice to be deported.” On his flight to Vietnam, Pham tried to comfort the people around him, including some who he said barely spoke Vietnamese and had lived in the US for decades. Some were recently picked up by Ice and appeared in denial: “They were really lost … They have families and businesses and properties they are leaving.” He and others were, however, relieved to be out of Ice custody, where he said they had not been given an opportunity to get vaccinated and had recently encountered another detainee infected with Covid. ‘I just want to hug my parents’ Pham may never be able to come to the US. His deportation order, in effect, constitutes a lifetime ban, Prasad said, unless the California governor would move to pardon him. Meanwhile, advocates are campaigning for a proposed California state law that would end transfers from prisons to Ice and save people from deportation – and urging Biden to exercise his discretion and not deport people based on convictions. In Ho Chi Minh City, Pham said it was overwhelming to adjust to being free for the first time since he was a teenager, while also being exiled thousands of miles from his family. He has been able to visit some relatives in Vietnam, but said Ho Chi Minh City felt largely unfamiliar. He did, however, recognize the corner where he was assaulted as a 12-year-old. I pray everyday for Covid restrictions to be over and that I would be strong to beat my poor health so that I can hopefully see Tien again Tu Pham Pham might pursue teaching English, though for now is still just getting accustomed to technologies he never used behind bars. Pham’s family hopes to travel to Vietnam, but his father has recently fallen sick. “I pray every day for Covid restrictions to be over and that I would be strong to beat my poor health so that I can hopefully see Tien again,” his father told the Guardian. For now, he added, “We continue to see Tien over a screen.” Pham said it was hard to think that his family reunification in California would never come to pass. “I pictured it so many times … I always felt that America is my home. My family, my loved ones, my friends, they are all there,” he said, adding, “I just wanted to give my parents a hug and tell them, ‘Mom and Dad, I’m home.’”
Jeff Orlowski, director of the award-winning Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma, used to be an avid social media user. Not anymore. Around 2017, he says, he started becoming alarmed about “manipulative design techniques” employed by social media companies, and with his documentary collaborators he set out to illustrate the ways social media platforms have harmed […]
It’s both good, and bad, that the Packers don’t have an owner who can move quickly and decisively to address issues that exist within the organization. As it relates to the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay, it’s arguably more bad than good that the franchise doesn’t have one person who can make a decision [more]
During the pandemic, jobless Americans have seen changes in who gets benefits, how much money they get, and for how long.
• Fully vaccinated travelers would be able to start visiting the European Union’s 27 nations this summer, under a proposal the European Commission released Monday. Travelers who have received one of the currently authorized vaccines— (BNTX)/ (PFE) Oxford University/ (AZN)(JNJ) or (MRNA)—would have to show proof of inoculation to the country they want to travel to. The EU is developing a “Digital Green Certificate” to help member countries more easily verify vaccinations, as well as an “emergency brake” to let the EU quickly limit travel to prevent the spread of variants of concern.
From the moment the San Francisco 49ers made the decision to trade two future first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to 3 in the NFL draft, the pressure on the organization was immense. General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan spent the next month debating one of the most consequential decisions in franchise history before settling on taking North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the quarterback of the future. After spending the final two days of the draft adding players to help Lance on offense and address their defensive depth, the Niners can finally catch their breath.
Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine rollout sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries. In the U.S., the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. Las Vegas is bustling again after casino capacity limits were raised Saturday to 80% and person-to-person distancing dropped to 3 feet (0.9 meters).
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi suffered a resounding defeat in a key state election on Sunday, indicating his Hindu nationalist party’s political strength may be slipping as the country struggles to contain an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was unable to dislodge West Bengal state's firebrand chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, after a hard-fought campaign.
‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’
‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel
