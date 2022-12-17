Crime roundup: Arrest warrant issued for alleged serial burglar

Dec. 16—An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly stole $7,500 worth of necklaces, the Stillwater Police Department said.

Ricky Gerard Dominguez II, 38, and Clarence Claude were hired to paint a house in October. The project was going to take several weeks to complete.

Claude met with police on Nov. 17. He told them the homeowner notified him of a necklace that was missing from the bathroom he and Dominguez were painting that day.

It was the second necklace missing within a week.

Claude claimed to have told the homeowner he did not take the first missing necklace, and at the time, was sure Dominguez didn't.

But he said they moved jewelry from the bathroom so they could paint it on the day the second went missing, and it was Dominguez's job to put everything back when they were finished.

Claude said he texted Dominguez about the necklaces, but he did not reply nor show up for work the next day. He accused Dominguez of stealing his items and money.

Detectives later spoke with Dominguez, who admitted to taking the necklaces. He said he pawned them.

Dominguez has not been arrested as of Friday.

Court records show he has a multitude of criminal convictions, including:

* Burglary (2004 and 2008)

* Larceny of a motor vehicle (2003, 2004 and 2008)

* Forgery (2004)

* Attempting to elude an officer and failure to pay taxes (2004)

* Drug possession (2006)

In all, he served four nonconsecutive years in prison.

Payne County man arrested, accused of assaulting girlfriend with gunA man was charged with domestic assault with a dangerous weapon for holding a hand gun up to his girlfriend's head and hitting her with it, according to an affidavit.

Brady Lee Foreman, 32, allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend with the handgun. Foreman was imprisoned in Texas from 2011 to 2013 for assault with a deadly weapon and was not allowed to possess a weapon by law.

His girlfriend told police he broke her phone so she could not call 911 following a heated argument. She said he grabbed her by the hair and held her at gunpoint.

Story continues

A Payne County dispatcher told officers he believed he heard Foreman threaten to beat his girlfriend to death when she found a phone to call 911.

Payne County deputies said Foreman told them he didn't have any firearms — even when they observed spent shell casings in the area.

The deputies obtained a search warrant and found a Glock 43 and ammunition in his camper.

Foreman was arrested under the charge of possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

He was taken to Payne County Jail but later posted his $40,000 bond.

Foreman's charged offenses are punishable by a minimum of 11 years and up to life in prison, should he be found guilty.