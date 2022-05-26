Crime roundup: Columbus police arrest man after shots fired at South Side substation

Columbus police cruiser

Columbus police have charged a South Side man after he reportedly fired multiple shots at a police substation and at an occupied vehicle.

Police on Wednesday also arrested a suspect in the homicide of a 33-year-old man who is believed to have gang connections, and are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot Tuesday night on a Hilltop street.

Kalen Queen 33, of the South Side, is charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm on a roadway after an incident around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers who were at the Woodrow Avenue substation heard a gunshot outside and looked outside to see Queen firing multiple rounds at the substation, police said.

Queen then reportedly fired a shot at a 70-year-old man who was in his vehicle at the stop sign at the intersection of Ann Street and Woodrow Avenue, police said. The bullet hit the hood of the man's vehicle but he was uninjured.

Police said Queen fled in a vehicle a short distance, but was stopped near the intersection of Sycamore and 6th streets, where he was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Man arrested in suspected gang shooting

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the death of a man found shot near a crashed car on Ohio Route 104.

Brandon Joiner, 33, of the South Side, was found around 2:40 a.m. on May 16 a short distance away from the car, which had crashed into the median on Route 104 near Haul Road.

According to court documents, Joiner and 35-year-old Brad Madison, whose last known address was on Dundee Place on the city's East Side, were together prior to Joiner's death.

Video from Classic's Victory Sports Bar, located at 547 S. High St. in the Brewery District, shows Joiner and Madison leaving together in separate vehicles a short time before Joiner and his crashed car were found, court records state.

Additional video from South High Street showed Madison's vehicle following Joiner's vehicle near the Route 104 interchange, records state.

Joiner was on the phone with his girlfriend when she heard shooting, according to court records. Madison was identified by investigators as driving the suspect vehicle and being the "only possible shooter,"

Detectives in the case said Madison and Joiner knew each other e acquainted and were both affiliated with the "Deuce Deuce Bloods" street gang.

Madison was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday afternoon. He is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Hilltop street

Columbus police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in a Hilltop street Tuesday night following an apparent shooting.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Columbus police found the victim, who had not been publicly identified as of early Thursday afternoon, lying in the roadway on the 2000 block of Springmont Avenue in the Hilltop.

The victim was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, but was pronounced dead there at 9:26 p.m. from his injuries.

According to Columbus police records, several neighbors with security cameras had footage of the incident, including footage of what appeared to be a female firing a weapon.

City homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this or any other homicide is asked to call police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

