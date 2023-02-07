Crime Roundup: Man charged for child sexual abuse

Feb. 6—A Stillwater man was arrested on Jan. 27 is accused of sexual abuse and exploitation of a child.

The investigation into Adam Anthony Barnaba, 50, was initiated when Department of Human Services workers contacted Stillwater police officers and advised them of potential incidents of ongoing child sexual abuse, according to court documents.

Detectives said they contacted Barnaba on the day of the arrest and asked him if he would be willing to speak about the referral, and he agreed to sign a Miranda Rights waiver.

"Adam told me that ... they did some stuff that he knew was wrong, but they did it anyways," Detective Mary Kellison said in a probable cause affidavit.

Barnaba is charged with two counts of child sexual abuse and exploitation. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

He is being held in the Payne County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Police tase man accused of assault, animal crueltyThe Stillwater Police Department responded to the area of 400 South Duncan St in reference to a stabbing victim on Jan. 30.

Officers said they immediately rendered lifesaving first aid when they arrived on scene until medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to Stillwater Medical Center and then flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim's family members said she has gone through surgery and is recovering.

Officers said Tyler Tannenbaum, a 25-year-old man from North Carolina, was seen fleeing from the scene on foot. They said he failed to comply with commands, and a taser was used to subdue him.

A dead dog was found with several stab wounds inside the residence where Tannenbaum was.

Tannenbaum was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, animal cruelty and domestic assault by strangulation.

Assault suspect arrested after chasePayne County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Avalanche for speeding on Feb. 1.

Donald Laver, the man inside, was accused the day before of threatening to kill a woman, pistol-whipping her and firing shots in her direction.

Laver allegedly led the deputies on a chase until he lost control of his truck on the icy intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Glencoe road, sliding into a nearby ditch. He fled on foot, police said.

He evaded law enforcement for nearly four hours until Stillwater K9, the Stillwater Multi-Jurisdictional Special Operations Team and Stillwater Emergency Management found him while working together in an extensive search.

Laver was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and by strangulation, protective order violation resulting in physical injury and threatening to perform acts of violence.