Crime scene investigation underway at gun shop in Melbourne

Police in Melbourne were seen investigating an incident at a gun shop early Wednesday morning.

Officers and crime scene technicians were seen inside of Sicarios Gun Shop on Wickham Road.

Debris was seen inside and outside of the business as police conducted their investigation.

Though it appears to have been a break-in, police have not confirmed what happened at the gun store.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

