Crime scene investigation underway at Rockledge home

Police have set up a crime scene investigation in a Rockledge neighborhood.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers were called to a home along South Carolina Avenue off of Fiske Boulevard early Thursday.

READ: Shooting spree in Memphis leaves 4 dead, 3 injured

Channel 9 has reached out to Rockledge police for details about what led investigators there overnight and whether anyone was hurt or has been arrested in this case.

As of 5:30 a.m., detectives continued to collect evidence and crime scene tape remained stretched in front of the home.

READ: Condo association president accused of installing hidden camera in condo bedroom

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning for reporter Christy Turner’s live updates and monitor WFTV.com for the latest on this breaking story.

READ: Police searching for suspect after person shot during Orlando carjacking

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.