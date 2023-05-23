Crime scene investigators, police probe vandalism at high school

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Mallard Creek High School Monday night after reports of vandalism.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe and his crew got to the school at about 10 p.m. and from outside, could see trash scattered across the hallway floors. Police and administrators were inside assessing what had happened earlier.

Crime scene investigators responded to the school in north Charlotte to investigate, as well.

A voice came over the school intercom to inform everyone not to clean up or touch anything because it was a crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

