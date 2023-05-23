Crime scene investigators, police probe vandalism at CMS high school

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Mallard Creek High School Monday night after reports of vandalism.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe and his crew got to the school at about 10 p.m. and from outside, they could see trash scattered across the hallway floors. Police and administrators were inside assessing what had happened earlier. Lowe was told the damage was significant.

A spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools told Lowe they were aware of the vandalism and was not sure who was responsible.

Crime scene investigators responded to the school in north Charlotte to investigate, as well.

A voice came over the school intercom to inform everyone not to clean up or touch anything because it was a crime scene.

The school sent a message to parents late Tuesday night, saying vandalism was discovered on multiple floors.

Read the full statement below:

Good evening Mallard Creek families,

This is Principal Turner with an important message. Yesterday evening, acts of vandalism were discovered at our school including damage on multiple floors. Law enforcement has been contacted and is actively investigating to identify those responsible for the incident.

Please remind your students that those who participate in acts of vandalism to, or on school property, are in violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct and will be disciplined accordingly, including the potential for criminal changes.

We do not anticipate any delays to the start of school, and the instructional day will proceed as normal. Thank you for your support and partnership of Mallard Creek High School.

The investigation is ongoing, according to CMS.