Crime scene investigators respond to shooting on southeast Charlotte road

Someone suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound Thursday night in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.

A Channel 9 crew went to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. in front of The Home Depot off Wendover Road near Monroe Road where crime scene investigators were focused on a silver Toyota sedan.

The car had a bullet hole in the back, driver’s side door.

Police blocked off part of the entrance of The Home Depot and an apartment complex during the investigation.

No further information has been released.

