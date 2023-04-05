Crime scene tent outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home ‘safeguarding the investigation’

sturgeon home - Wattie Cheung

A large police crime scene tent outside Nicola Sturgeon’s home has been put up to protect the integrity of the investigation, it is understood.

There was a heavy police presence around the Glasgow cul de sac on Wednesday morning after Ms Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, 58, was arrested in an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Several police vehicles are parked outside the home belonging to Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon, and the blue crime scene tent has been put up in the front garden.

Blue sheeting has also been put up to screen the house from view and a cordon has been put in place around the property.

Police Scotland said the extra measures had been put in place to safeguard the investigation and provide privacy.

sturgeon bins - Wattie Cheung

The quiet residential road was said to be “swarming with police” and a large number of officers could be seen standing outside the house while others went inside carrying bags.

Police tape has been put up around one large marked Police Scotland van and what appears to be an unmarked plain white police van.

Officers have been seen searching bins in the back garden of Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell’s property.

The crime scene tent put up outside the property is often reserved for the most serious criminal investigations.

sturgeon home

Diane Ivory, a crime scene investigator with more than 30 years experience working for the Metropolitan Police, explained why police had taken the measures.

She said: “I would suggest they would be doing it to block the pathway so you can’t see what they are carrying out.

“They are doing it so you can’t see who is going in and who is going out. They may well be bringing computers, or laptops out.”

Ms Ivory first started training as a fingerprint expert with the Met in 1987, before turning to Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) in the 1990s. She now runs her own educational investigation business, Forensic Minds.

She added: “The police clearly want to limit what people can see. The only way to do that is to put a tent over the drive.”

Story continues

Outside the SNP office in the Scottish capital, officers were on guard in the entrance and others were seen entering and leaving the building.

There were four police vans and about five unmarked police cars outside the building in Jackson’s Entry, where the party headquarters is on the third floor.

Police Scotland advised caution around discussing the case on social media due to contempt of court rules.

snp hq - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The force is investigating the spending of about £600,000 which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

The arrest comes after Ms Sturgeon’s time as First Minister formally came to an end last week, as she was succeeded by Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.

The SNP released a statement saying: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.”