Crime show highlights Kentucky triple murder. What to know about the Christian Martin case

Former pilot Christian Martin sent shockwaves through the small Kentucky city of Pembroke in 2015 after he was convicted of a series of murder.

The case is in the public eye again, years later, with the recent release of an episode on the murders on NBC.

On Sunday, Dateline NBC released an episode titled “The Evil That Watches” at 9 p.m. ET, looking in depth at the triple murder case.

Here’s what we know:

Who is Christian 'Kit' Martin?

Christian Martin, often referred to as “Kit,” is a former commercial pilot for American Airlines who was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after carrying out a triple murder in Christian County. According to the Courier Journal, the sentence was imposed by Circuit Judge John Atkins as a recommendation from the jury, who found Martin guilty of three counts of murder, as well as multiple counts of arson, burglary and tampering with evidence.

When was American Airlines pilot Christian Martin arrested?

Martin was arrested on May 11, 2019, at the Louisville airport. Still dressed in uniform and about to take off on a jet, Martin was removed from the plane and booked on multiple charges, the Courier Journal reported.

Who were the victims in the Kentucky triple murder?

The victims were Edward Dansereau; and Calvin and Pamela Phillips, a married couple. The three neighbors were fatally shot on Nov. 18, 2015. Calvin Phillips was found in his Pembroke home the following day; and the remains of Dansereau and Pamela Phillips were in a burnt vehicle in a nearby field.

What happened in Christian Martin's case?

Special prosecutors Barbara Whaley and Alex Garcia informed the jury that Calvin Phillips was killed because he was soon scheduled to testify in Martin’s military court-martial trial.

The military court later convicted Martin on one count of mishandling classified information and one of assault on a child. After 30 years of military service, in the Army, from 1986 to 2016, he was discharged and sentenced to 90 days in jail.

The crime, which went unsolved for years, finally reached conviction in June of 2021, and former Army Major Martin is serving his sentence at the Roederer Correctional Complex.

When was the case on 'NBC Dateline?'

The triple murder was featured on Dateline in February 2024 in an episode titled "The Evil that Watches." Released at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, the episode looks in-depth at the tragic events that took place.

“A triple murder sends shockwaves through a small Kentucky town. As secrets come tumbling out, residents begin to wonder: how well do we really know our neighbors? Keith Morrison reports," the official episode synopsis says.

