'Crime spree' ends with arrest of El Paso teens with gun inside bar in Five Points

2
Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
·2 min read

A Saturday morning "crime spree" ended with three teenagers detained after a 17-year-old boy with a gun allegedly threatened people inside a bar in the Five Points area, El Paso police officials said.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were taken into custody along with the 17-year-old boy as detectives continue talking to witnesses and tally up charges as part of an ongoing investigation at various locations.

The teens were arrested at 9:55 a.m. Saturday after a police detective working at the annual Black History Month Parade was flagged down by two people saying that a man with a gun was threatening people inside the nearby Coconuts Bar & Grill, 816 N. Piedras St., police said.

Crime:El Paso boy, 15, allegedly caught with gun, arrested in video of West Side shooting

Coconuts Bar and Grill, 816 N. Piedras St., is in the Five Points area of El Paso.
Coconuts Bar and Grill, 816 N. Piedras St., is in the Five Points area of El Paso.

The detective entered the bar and witnesses pointed out to the teens, who were then ordered to the ground until backup officers arrived and helped place them into custody, police said.

Police said that the ongoing investigation has found that the teens were allegedly involved in a rash of violent armed robberies starting in the far East Side and then the Central area that morning.

Teens suspected in armed robbery rash

1:09 a.m.: The first reported crime. A 27-year-old man was beaten, threatened with a gun and robbed in the parking lot of Undisputed Craft House, 1881 Saul Kleinfeld Drive near Montwood Drive. The man received minor injuries, police said.

2:26 a.m.: The two teen boys allegedly stole items and used a gun to threaten a store clerk at the Valero gas station at 2300 Zaragoza Road by Tierre Este Road, police said.

6:22 a.m.: The two boys allegedly threatened a clerk with the gun, demanded money and also stole beer and other items during a robbery at the DK convenience store, 1733 Brown St. and Murchison Drive, police said.

Crime:El Paso teens arrested after shooting at house, robbery near Austin High School

More than three hours later, the spree would come to an end inside the Coconuts bar, located a block south from El Paso Police Headquarters.

More local news:El Paso, Juárez migrant smugglers sentenced to prison after Lower Valley hostage rescue

The names of the teenagers have not been disclosed as detectives keep gathering evidence and the investigation continues. The girl is from the Central area and the two boys are from the East Side, police officials added.

Under Texas law, crime suspects 17 and older are considered adults and go to adult jails, courts and the prison system, if convicted.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'Crime spree' ends with arrest of teens with gun inside El Paso bar

Recommended Stories

  • JPSO deputy shoots, kills man who allegedly fired gun at officers

    JPSO deputy shoots, kills man who allegedly fired gun at officers

  • Small firms could have bottle return scheme grace period

    Lorna Slater said she was considering a delay for smaller businesses to help them join the recycling scheme.

  • Studying Nature's secrets, and animals' medical superpowers

    There are examples from across the animal kingdom of medical marvels – animals whose genetics, behaviors or diets may point to ways in which humans might reduce heart disease, cancer or dementia. Can we learn from them?

  • Welby is wrong to draw comparisons with Weimar Germany

    In a thoughtful column in this paper, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, reflected on how to secure an “ethical and wise” outcome after the war in Ukraine and build “peace and reconciliation”. One comment he makes in passing, however, is in danger of being misunderstood: he urges that Russia after the war must “not end up like Weimar after 1919”.

  • Police Urge Santa Cruz Residents to Avoid 'Creepy' Man Dressed as Cookie Monster

    Law enforcement say the man, believed to be named Adam Sandler, has been raised concern among residents, but has not committed any known crimes.

  • Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future after quake

    In Turkey's only remaining ethnic Armenian village, Vakifli, the elderly population thank God that not one of them died during the devastating earthquakes that struck the region. Thirty of the village's 40 stone houses, which are single or double storey and surrounded by orange and lemon orchards, are heavily damaged, and since a third huge earthquake hit, the 130 villagers are without power.

  • Broward Transit shuttle bus carjack suspect found in an Orlando area motel

    The Broward Sheriff’s Office, which said it had Leandro Fernandez Sanchez under surveillance before a shootout, said the U.S. Marshals Service and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody.

  • Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

    The EU agreed a 10th round of punitive measures late on Friday to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The package includes cutting off more banks, among them Tinkoff and the private Alfa-Bank, from the SWIFT global payments system. In a separate statement, Tinkoff said it had prepared counter-measures to the sanctions which would allow a transfer of assets to a new non-sanctioned company within three weeks.

  • Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross will all be in the final season of Umbrella Academy

    Netflix’s dysfunctional superhero series The Umbrella Academy is adding some comedy (and/or dramedy) superstars to its roster for its upcoming final season, as Variety reports that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross will be joining the show’s cast for season 4.

  • Ex-Kentucky Student Indicted for Racist-Fueled Attack Caught on Camera

    Sophia Rosing was filmed assaulting Kylah Spring, a Black student and employee at the University of Kentucky. Rosing was hit with six criminal charges.

  • A woman invited her family to her wedding in Mexico. They kidnapped her to arrange a forced marriage to another man for $500,000 instead.

    "You are no longer in the West, you are in the Middle East, women like you are killed," Khaled Abughanem said to his daughter, according to the DOJ.

  • Head of Paris Fashion Week model found in soup pot

    The missing head of a top international model was found in a soup pot, police said on Sunday, as they charged two former in-laws with her murder.

  • Teacher Charged After Crypto Mining Operation Discovered in School Crawl Space

    A Massachusetts teacher is facing charges after authorities say he carried out an elaborate cryptocurrency mining operation out of the school where he worked. Nadeam Nahas, 39, was teaching at Cohasset High School when a town facilities inspector visited the school and found an unusual electrical setup in one room.

  • Black TikToker Says Woman Called the Cops on Him for Shoveling Snow

    TikTokA TikTok video has gone viral after a white woman called the police on two Black men for shoveling snow, claiming they weren’t showing her any “respect” despite their good deed.Gregory McAdory, who uploaded the video to TikTok on Feb. 18, said in an interview with The Daily Beast that he and his friend have a snow removal business in Rockford, Illinois. He explained that on Feb. 17 they finished clearing his friend’s father’s driveway, then moved onto the sidewalk in front of the neighbor’

  • Florida teacher's aide violently attacked after taking student's Nintendo Switch

    Florida deputies released surveillance video of a student attacking a high school teacher's aide who took away his Nintendo Switch during class time.

  • The 'mega prison' in El Salvador's gang crackdown

    STORY: It looks like a sea of skin and tattoos.These images released by El Salvador's government shows the transfer of about 2,000 inmates, stripped to their shorts and with their heads shaved, to what's been dubbed the country's new "mega prison."It just opened. It's believed to be the largest prison in the Americas, with a capacity for 40,000 people, and it's the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that's caused the country's prison population to soar.Human rights organizations have reported that innocent people have been caught up in the law enforcement campaign.That includes dozens, they say, who have died in police custody.Last year, the country's president asked congress for emergency powers to temporarily suspend some constitutional rights after a massive spike in murders attributed to gang crime. It includes that arrests can be made without a warrant and detainees no longer have right to a lawyer. Private communications of citizens can also be accessed by the government. Since then, about 64,000 suspects have been arrested and murder reports fell about 57% last year.

  • Georgia Man No Longer Charged in the Beating He Received While Detained

    Prosecutors have dropped the criminal charges against Jarrett Hobbs, a man assaulted by a group of sheriff’s deputies in 2022, per The Associated Press. Hobbs was facing assault charges after the beating. However, the video footage showed there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that Hobbs was the threat.

  • Georgia woman intentionally crashes vehicle into Popeyes over missing biscuits

    A Georgia woman intentionally crashed her SUV into a Popeyes restaurant after biscuits were mistakenly left out of her order, according to deputies.

  • El Salvador gang members arrive at 'largest megaprison in the Americas'

    Prisoners have begun arriving at El Salvador's new Terrorism Confinement Centre, thought to be the largest megaprison in the Americas, in the latest step in a controversial crackdown on crime that has caused the prison population to soar.

  • Nursing home employee sexually assaults 86-year-old resident in her room, SC cops say

    She said he inappropriately touched and kissed her, according to police.