Crime spree ends with two arrests

Nov. 20—A crime spree that began Tuesday, Nov. 16 ended in Palestine with a traffic stop for a defective brake light in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and officers of the Palestine Police Department had been investigating the criminal activities of Ava and Cason Trim.

According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, around 1:22 a.m., Deputy Linebaugh stopped a blue Volkswagon Jetta, driven by Ava Trim, 18, for a defective brake light in the 500 block of ACR 162. The car was also occupied by Cason Trim, 17.

When running a check on the occupant's information, Linebaugh found that Cason had two active felony warrants for arson out of Harris County.

During a consensual search of the car, Linebaugh found a Glock 23 Gen 4, .40 cal, in the back passenger seat.

Through an interview, Ava told Linebaugh the vehicle had just been stolen. The owner of the car was contacted and the car was released to them.

Ava was arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Cason was arrested for the two felony warrants, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, as well as unlawful carrying of a weapon. They were both taken to Anderson County Jail.

After their arrest, it was discovered Ava and Cason rode bicycles to the automotive repair shop located at 8991 South State Highway 19, Elkhart, entered all the unlocked cars on the repair lot attempting to locate items to steal on Tuesday night.

Ava and Cason found and stole the .40 caliber Glock pistol from one vehicle at the shop and then took the Volkswagen sedan and drove to the Chicken Express, 2117 Crockett Road in Palestine. Once there, Ava and Cason, tried to make entry through the drive-thru window. Unsuccessful, Cason fired multiple rounds with a handgun through a glass door and entered and burglarized the restaurant.

The burglary was reported to the PPD who posted pictures of the suspect from Chicken Express' security video to social media.

After seeing a post of the burglary at Chicken Express Deputy Michael Mitchell contacted PPD Cap. Jay Russell to coordinated information with the PPD. Detective Jason Waldon met with Cap. Russell to pursue the investigation.

Deputies are now in the process of attempting to link Ava and Cason as suspects to a separate burglary which was reported at New Life Community Church, 2320 SH 155 in Palestine.

Flores said around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, he and Deputy J.D. Latham were sent to New Life Community Church, 2320 S.H. 155 in Palestine, in reference to a possible burglary of a building.

Flores and Latham met with George Stanley, the owner/operator of Reliable Roofing.

Stanley told the officers that when he arrived to the church, at around 3 p.m., he noticed the front entry door to the church had a broken window. The officers observed that the door had what appeared to be a bullet hole in the door. The only thing found to be missing was a white plastic bucket taken form the top of a small refrigerator that the church keeps water and soft drinks in for members.

Flores said he recovered three lead bullets from the inside of the building and two silver .40 cal. Hornady shell casings outside the door.

These cases are still under investigation. Ava and Cason and had not bonded out as of press Friday.